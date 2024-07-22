Elucid Names Kelly Huang as CEO

Experienced commercial leader takes helm to expand cardiovascular diagnostic company globally and commercialize company’s flagship plaque analysis software

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elucid, a pioneering AI medical technology company providing physicians with imaging analysis software based on ground truth histology to support treatment of cardiovascular disease, has named Kelly Huang, PhD, as president and chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment comes as Elucid continues to prepare for commercialization of its flagship plaque analysis software. Elucid’s PlaqueIQ is the only FDA-cleared computed tomography angiography (CTA) algorithm that objectively quantifies and characterizes plaque validated against ground truth histology, the gold standard for characterization of coronary plaques, as indicated by renowned pathologists.









Mr. Huang brings significant commercial experience and expertise in market development of impactful medical products to Elucid. Previously he served as chief operating officer (COO) for Cardea Bio, the world’s only mass producer of biocompatible semiconductors, which was acquired by Paragraf in 2023. Prior to that, he held the positions of COO and head of Nutra-Theraputic at L-Nutra, Inc. Before that, Mr. Huang was president, CEO and board director at Obalon Therapeutics, a publicly traded medical device company. He also held senior leadership roles at Nestle/Galderma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Huang holds a PhD in chemical engineering from Stanford University.

“Kelly brings a history of successful commercialization and growth experience to Elucid at a critical time in the company’s progression to commercial operations,” said Scott Huennekens, executive chairman of Elucid’s board of directors. “His creativity and prowess in market planning, physician engagement, and sales and marketing will bolster the company’s go-to-market plans and help ensure a successful commercial launch and growth of Elucid’s suite of products in development.”

Mr. Huang’s appointment as CEO follows Elucid’s $80 million Series C fundraise in Q4 2023, led by Elevage Medical Technologies, which is intended to help further commercialization and expansion plans. Elucid also moved into new headquarters last month as part of its ramp up for commercial launch, which includes hiring additional employees. As part of its launch plans, last year Elucid made other critical additions to its leadership team, naming Windi Hary as senior vice president (SVP) of regulatory affairs and quality management, and Andrew Miller as chief technology officer. Following Mr. Huang’s appointment, Blake Richards continues in a leadership role at Elucid as COO.

“I am energized to lead Elucid at such an exciting and important time, and I’m eager to help maximize the impact of its AI technology to improve patient care and make a positive impact in the field of cardiovascular disease management,” said Mr. Huang. “The groundwork laid by the team to prepare for the company’s first commercial launch is both extensive and impressive. I am grateful to Blake for his dedication to Elucid and look forward to working alongside him.”

Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death and disability globally, largely driven by myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke caused by atherosclerosis (plaque build-up and rupture in the arteries).1 Elucid offers the first and only histology-validated FDA-cleared software to non-invasively quantify and characterize non-calcified plaque and its components such as lipid-rich necrotic core (LRNC), giving potential insights into high-risk vulnerable plaques, key drivers of risk of heart attack and stroke.2 The company is also pursuing an indication for non-invasive measurement of fractional flow reserve (FFR CT ), uniquely derived from its PlaqueIQ technology, to measure coronary blockages and the extent of ischemia.

About Elucid

Elucid is a Boston-based AI medical technology company dedicated to developing technology designed to help physicians better understand the root cause of cardiovascular disease. Elucid’s PlaqueIQ software is the only FDA-cleared computed tomography angiography (CTA) algorithm that objectively quantifies plaque morphology validated against ground truth histology, the gold standard for characterization of coronary plaques, as indicated by renowned pathologists. Elucid is also pursuing an indication for FFR CT , derived from its plaque algorithm, to help identify coronary blockages and the extent of ischemia non-invasively. PlaqueIQ equips physicians with critical information regarding the type and amount of plaque in arteries that can lead to heart attack and stroke. For more information, visit elucid.com.

