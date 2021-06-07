eloomi Announces $55 Million Strategic Investment from Great Hill Partners

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eloomi A/S (“eloomi” or the “Company”), a global cloud-based people development software company, today announced a $55 million strategic investment from Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive businesses. eloomi offers a leading SaaS corporate learning and performance management platform that enables HR Directors to easily distribute training content to internal and external users, while monitoring their progress and streamlining coaching, reviews, and 360 feedback. Great Hill’s investment is expected to accelerate eloomi’s growth in the United States and support further expansion of the Company’s go-to-market and product development efforts.

eloomi’s unique people solution helps businesses develop their employees and leaders with ease and simplicity throughout the entire employee journey. The software is easy to deploy, and ensures that organizations can efficiently onboard new employees, strengthen productivity and performance, and continuously deliver relevant content that accelerates employee development and growth. eloomi has experienced significant growth historically with uninterrupted revenue increases month-after-month since it was founded in 2015. Today, eloomi has more than 500 customers in over 25 countries, with strong demand across all geographies and market segments.

“In just a few years, eloomi has shown how a quality product and skilled leadership team can build a market-leading business,” said Chris Busby, Partner at Great Hill Partners. “The Company has differentiated itself from others in their space and we look forward to partnering with Claus and the entire team to help eloomi scale to its next level of growth, particularly in the U.S. market.”

Claus Johansen, Founder and CEO of eloomi, stated, “We have succeeded in positioning eloomi for success in a highly competitive market where our solutions deliver immediate value for our customers. We have a strong product that is user-friendly and solves the challenges of many businesses seeking to acquire, develop, and retain their employees. Through upskilling and development of their people, our customers achieve substantial benefits with eloomi, such as increased motivation, engagement, and productivity, often resulting in increased employee retention rates. Great Hill has an established and proven track record of partnering with companies like ours, specifically within the HR software space, and we’re pleased to have them as strategic investors to support our continued growth.”

Great Hill Partners joins the group of existing investors in eloomi, including Claus Johansen, Kennet Partners, and VF Ventures.

Nielsen Nørager served as legal counsel to eloomi, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Moalem Weitemeyer served as joint legal counsel to Great Hill Partners.

About eloomi

At eloomi, we focus on changing people outcomes by combining learning & performance. Founded in 2015, we realized the market was lacking a solution with a focus on the employee experience, that ensures continuous employee development, while engaging and motivating them. Today, we have created the leading employee experience platform for mid-sized businesses. Our platform connects the dots between learning and performance to gain greater employee outcomes, engagement and productivity. Changing the traditional organizational people approach from “one size fits all” to a tailored, automated, and guided approach to increase engagement and change people outcomes for the modern workforce has been our north star. We are all about giving you more impact with less effort!

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised nearly $8 billion of commitments and invested in more than 75 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. For more information, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

Contacts

For eloomi:



Claus Johansen



+45 3131 6161



claus@eloomi.com

For Great Hill Partners:



Sard Verbinnen & Co



greathill-SVC@SARDVERB.com

212-687-8080