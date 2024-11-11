Elliptic Labs Signs New Expansion Contract with Existing PC Customer for More Laptops and, for the First Time, Accessories

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, has signed a new expansion contract with an existing PC customer to bring next generation user experiences with the AI Virtual Seamless Sensor™. This agreement enables the customer to implement Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ across additional laptop models and accessories, with the support for more applications and use cases set to launch between 2025 and 2026.





“Our expanded partnership with this leading PC customer reflects the growing demand for intelligent and seamless device interoperability powered by our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “For the first time, we’re bringing our AI technology beyond laptops to include accessories, enhancing user experiences across a broader range of devices and enabling valuable network effects from seamlessly integrated accessories. This collaboration paves the way for innovative applications that will redefine productivity, privacy, and personalization in 2025 and beyond.”

“We continue to deliver on a key part of Elliptic Labs’ strategy to go deeper with existing customers while strengthening our footprint in the rapidly growing market for AI PCs. The transition to AI-capable devices is the main driver of the upcoming growth cycle in the PC/laptop industry, and Elliptic Labs is proving our clear value proposition to this segment. We are technology leaders in full-stack AI deployment – from system level to the cloud – adding new disruptive applications while making devices smarter, greener, and more human friendly.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Seamless Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we’re not just adapting to the future of technology – we’re actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

