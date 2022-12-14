Elliptic Labs Signs Enterprise License Contract with a New Top 3 Laptop Manufacturer

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualPresenceSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed an enterprise software license agreement with another top-3 PC/laptop manufacturer. Two of the top-3 PC/laptop manufacturers are now Elliptic Labs customers. The agreement allows this laptop manufacturer to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ on upcoming laptop and PC devices, and the customer has specifically chosen to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™. This enables PCs and laptops to detect human presence, which can save time, reduce energy consumption and prolong battery lifetime, and strengthen data security.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we have signed a new enterprise license agreement with one more of the top-3 laptop manufacturers. This marks another important milestone in becoming the definitive human presence detection solution for the PC/laptop industry at large,” says Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “In addition to human presence detection, the largest PC OEMs are seeking differentiating solutions that deliver frictionless user experiences across their broader product portfolio. Elliptic Labs AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform offers our OEM customers the flexibility and choice they need to build toward that vision.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, and AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human-presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui



pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy



Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com