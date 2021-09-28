Elliptic Labs Signs a Significant Enterprise License Agreement With Xiaomi

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensors—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has just announced the expansion of its relationship with Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK), the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Though Xiaomi has used Elliptic Labs’ technology to power its smartphone design since 2016, it recently signed a significant enterprise license agreement that greatly increases its use of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™. The AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is the only virtual sensor in today’s market that utilizes AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion technology in combination to ensure consistent proximity performance at scale.





“Our solid AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ is built to support billions of devices across multiple markets, so we are pleased that Xiaomi will deploy the platform’s AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® into substantially more models,” states Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen. “Our technology has been featured in Xiaomi smartphones since 2016, so signing a significant enterprise license agreement was the obvious next step in our relationship. Now Xiaomi’s can continue to confidently produce smartphones with high-performing, cost-efficient proximity capabilities while enabling cleaner design.”

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect proximity, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers while the call is ongoing. Turning off the screen automatically also helps conserve battery life. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform also enables other critical user experiences such as presence, touchless gesture detection, and heartbeat and respiratory monitoring. The platform uses artificial intelligence, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion technology to create AI Virtual Presence Sensors™, AI Virtual Gesture Sensors™, AI Virtual Heartbeat Sensors™, AI Virtual Breathing Sensors™, and AI Virtual Connection Sensors™, in addition to the aforementioned AI Virtual Proximity Sensor.

The proven superior performance of the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor compared to alternative solutions, combined with its software-only nature, enables OEMs to avoid the ongoing hardware-component shortage and supply chain concerns when it comes to proximity detection. This makes Elliptic Labs not only the ideal partner for large OEMs like Xiaomi, but also in other large volume markets like laptop, smartTV and home/industrial IoT.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

