Elliptic Labs Launches AI Virtual Smart SensorTM on Xiaomi Mi 11T Smartphone

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart SensorsTM, will feature its AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM INNER BEAUTY® on the new Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK) Mi 11T smartphone. Xiaomi is the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, and the Xiaomi Mi 11T, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset, is launching globally.





Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor PlatformTM enables software-only sensor solutions that either replace or augment existing hardware sensors, providing enhanced functionality at lower costs with fewer supply-chain constraints and with a more powerful environmental profile. Xiaomi has relied on Elliptic Labs since 2016 to facilitate its leadership in smartphone innovation, using Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY to manage proximity detection on its smartphones.

“Elliptic Labs’ partnership with Xiaomi is solid and we’re pleased that they continue to use us in more smartphones as they have grown into the second-largest smartphone OEM in the world.” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform allows manufacturers to introduce new features, while omitting hardware-based sensors, reducing cost and eliminating sourcing risk. We are confident that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform will continue to provide the economies of scale, performance, and value that innovative partners like Xiaomi require to continue such growth.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the company.

