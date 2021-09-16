Home Business Wire Elliptic Labs Launches AI Virtual Smart SensorTM on Xiaomi Mi 11T Smartphone
Business Wire

Elliptic Labs Launches AI Virtual Smart SensorTM on Xiaomi Mi 11T Smartphone

di Business Wire

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIElliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart SensorsTM, will feature its AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM INNER BEAUTY® on the new Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK) Mi 11T smartphone. Xiaomi is the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, and the Xiaomi Mi 11T, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset, is launching globally.


Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor PlatformTM enables software-only sensor solutions that either replace or augment existing hardware sensors, providing enhanced functionality at lower costs with fewer supply-chain constraints and with a more powerful environmental profile. Xiaomi has relied on Elliptic Labs since 2016 to facilitate its leadership in smartphone innovation, using Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY to manage proximity detection on its smartphones.

“Elliptic Labs’ partnership with Xiaomi is solid and we’re pleased that they continue to use us in more smartphones as they have grown into the second-largest smartphone OEM in the world.” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform allows manufacturers to introduce new features, while omitting hardware-based sensors, reducing cost and eliminating sourcing risk. We are confident that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform will continue to provide the economies of scale, performance, and value that innovative partners like Xiaomi require to continue such growth.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:
Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:
Lars Holmoy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com

Articoli correlati

Centtrip Expands Into the United States to Revolutionize Expense Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
Centtrip, the global fintech providing expense management and card payment technology, has launched its platform, app, and card in...
Continua a leggere

VideoAmp Empowers Advertisers to Optimize Campaigns as an Official Facebook Multi-Touch Attribution Measurement Partner

Business Wire Business Wire -
The partnership furthers VideoAmp’s mission to break down measurement silos across the advertising ecosystem LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software and data platform,...
Continua a leggere

Virat Kohli Joins Hyperice, Global Wellness Technology Leader, as Athlete-Investor and Global Brand Ambassador

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Google Cloud database

Google Cloud abilita l’osservabilità dei database con OpenTelemetry

Cloud