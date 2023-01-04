Elliptic Labs Announcing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor™ at CES 2023

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualDistanceSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the launch of its AI Virtual Distance Sensor™, the latest addition to its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. The AI Virtual Distance Sensor is a 100% software-only solution that enables devices to dynamically measure the distance between devices, offering relative location detection (this can be one-to-one or one-to-many device connections). The device knows when a device (or user) is near it and can behave accordingly. Elliptic Labs is introducing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor at CES 2023, where the company will be located at Booth 55439 in the European Union in the Venetian Hotel. CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023.

“The AI Virtual Distance Sensor introduces the path forward for our OEM customers to truly offer frictionless user experiences for their whole product ecosystem,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Our global tier-1 customers continually searching for differentiating solutions to add customer stickiness to their respective product portfolios. Peripherals and other devices equipped with the 100% software-only AI Virtual Distance Sensor can now easily be identified and connected with a control system like a laptop or conference room system.”

“The AI Virtual Distance Sensor does not require any additional hardware components to offer distance and relative location detection. Instead, the AI Virtual Position Sensor is 100% software-only, utilizing our proprietary ML-based algorithms, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to offer these features. The AI Virtual Distance Sensor is the latest capability from our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, the industry leading software platform that makes devices smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

To learn more about Elliptic Labs’ new AI Virtual Distance Sensor and to set up a meeting at CES 2023, please contact sales@ellipticlabs.com.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui



pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy



Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com