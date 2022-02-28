Elliptic Labs and Lenovo™ Jointly Launch First Software-Only Human Presence Detection AI Virtual Presence Sensor™ on Top-Selling ThinkPad™ T14

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualPresenceSensor–Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, announced that its AI Virtual Presence Sensor will be making its laptop debut on Lenovo’s top-selling ThinkPad T14 laptop. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ brings the first software-only human presence detection solution, the AI Virtual Presence Sensor, to the commercially and critically successful ThinkPad T14. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Presence Sensor enables the laptop to automatically lock or unlock whenever the user leaves or returns to the screen, making the laptop more secure while reducing power consumption. Elliptic Labs’ platform combines ultrasound, sensor fusion, and proprietary machine learning (ML) tools together in order to make laptops — and devices at large — smarter. Lenovo, the largest PC manufacturer in the world, will be the first in the market to bring the benefits of this technology to users.

“The launch of our solid AI Virtual Presence Sensor on Lenovo’s ThinkPad T14 laptop demonstrates the powerful value our software-based AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings not only to the PC market, but also to the IoT, smart home, and automotive industries as well,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Our lives are becoming more and more centered around an increased number of devices, so our AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ improve the intelligence of those devices even further, bringing improved security, ease of use, while lowering costs and reducing power consumption at an impactful scale. Our platform has proven its scalability — having shipped in hundreds of millions smartphone devices — and also in terms of market reach, as seen by this launch with Lenovo and Intel, bringing our AI Virtual Presence Sensor to the PC market for the first time. As a result, Elliptic Labs is well-positioned to lead the next generation of smart devices toward being more secure, human- and eco-friendly.”

“We are excited about the opportunities that this collaboration between Lenovo and Elliptic Labs will unlock,” said Luis Hernandez, Lenovo Vice President, PC and Smart Solutions Development, Commercial Business. “Lenovo prides itself on being the leader in innovative technologies that bring users the latest and greatest solutions to improve their workflows and experiences. Working with Elliptic Labs and utilizing their AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform will not only redefine how we introduce human presence detection into our laptop portfolio, but it will also lay the foundation for unlocking exciting new features in our smart devices for home and office.”

Elliptic Labs’ collaboration with Intel, driven by thought leaders at Lenovo, enables straightforward integration of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on Intel’s Alder Lake platform. For its part, Lenovo has chosen its award-winning ThinkPad line to be the first laptop series to feature Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Presence Sensor, matching the power, value, and potential of Elliptic Labs’ platform with its own high-quality product. Working together with Intel and Lenovo to bring innovation to laptops validates Elliptic Labs’ vision of providing natural and intuitive user experiences through ultrasound, sensor-fusion, and machine learning.

AI Virtual Smart Sensors, AI Virtual Presence Sensor, AI Virtual Presence Sensor Platform, AI Virtual Smart Sensor are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence-sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Patrick Tsui



pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy



Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com