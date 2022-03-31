Home Business Wire Elliptic Labs and Black Shark Release Three Gaming Smartphones – Black Shark...
Business Wire

Elliptic Labs and Black Shark Release Three Gaming Smartphones – Black Shark 5, 5 RS, and 5 Pro

di Business Wire

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensorElliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors™, is launching its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ on Black Shark’s latest gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS, and Black Shark 5 Pro. Working with Elliptic Labs’ partner Qualcomm, the Black Shark 5 is driven by the Snapdragon 870 chipset while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powers the Black Shark 5 Pro. The Black Shark 5 RS offers either the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The contract for this launch was announced previously.

“From gaming smartphones to flagship and even entry-level smartphones, our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ continues to demonstrate the power, scalability and value derived by Virtual Smart Sensors™,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Building on our relationship with Black Shark by shipping three more smartphones shows that we are delivering on making devices smarter, greener, and human friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect proximity, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers while the call is ongoing. Turning off the screen automatically also helps conserve battery life. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

AI Virtual Smart Sensors, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Contacts

PR Contacts:
Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:
Lars Holmøy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING Expensify Announces Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ended the year with 62% revenue growth and the largest quarterly increase in paid members since the start of...
Continua a leggere

Seoul Semiconductor Relocates Headquarters of Automobile Division to Germany… Participates in ISAL 2022 Exhibition in Germany

Business Wire Business Wire -
Attends the 14th ISAL (International Symposium on Automotive Lighting) held in Darmstadt, Germany Boasts world's only LED and LD technology...
Continua a leggere

ABB Launches New Share Buyback Program of up to $3 Billion

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB will launch on April 1, 2022 its previously announced new share buyback program of up to $3...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CORRECTING and REPLACING Expensify Announces Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Business Wire