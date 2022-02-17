Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor Launches on Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Gaming Smartphone

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensors—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart SensorsTM, is announcing that its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY® is shipping on Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Gaming smartphone. Xiaomi, the third largest smartphone OEM in the world, is releasing this global launch of Redmi K50 Gaming smartphone. The smartphone is powered by Elliptic Labs’ partner Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Elliptic Labs announced the contract for this release September 2021.

“We are pleased to see that Xiaomi continues to deploy Elliptic Labs’ scalable and solid technology,” says Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ replaces hardware sensors with AI Virtual Smart Sensors, bringing OEMs cost-optimization and green solutions while eliminating continued supply chain risk. Elliptic Labs presents the ideal partner for global smart device manufacturers like Xiaomi.”

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect proximity, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers while the call is ongoing. Turning off the screen automatically also helps conserve battery life. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, Virtual Smart Sensors, AI Virtual Presence Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

