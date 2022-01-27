Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ Launches on 4 Xiaomi Redmi Smartphone Models for Global Markets

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensors—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors™, has announced that Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK) has chosen Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor as its proximity solution for the upcoming global launch of its Redmi Note series. Xiaomi continues to expand with Elliptic Labs and includes the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor into four smartphone models: Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro 5G. Elliptic Labs has collaborated with Xiaomi, the third largest smartphone maker in the world, and Elliptic Labs’ partners Qualcomm and MediaTek again to bring the most successful Redmi brand to market. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset will power the Note 11 while MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset will run the Note 11S. The Note 11 Pro will be driven by MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G chipset manages the Note 11 Pro 5G. These design-win launches fall under the Enterprise License Agreement announced September, 2021, by Elliptic Labs.

“Xiaomi has deployed and trusted Elliptic Labs’ solid technology since 2016,” says Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We are excited that Xiaomi kicks off this year by adopting our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor into four smartphone models. Replacing hardware sensors with Elliptic Labs software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers cost-optimized innovation and human and eco-friendly solutions, while eliminating continued supply chain risk. This makes Elliptic Labs the ideal partner for global smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi.”

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect proximity, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers while the call is ongoing. Turning off the screen automatically also helps conserve battery life. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, Virtual Smart Sensors, AI Virtual Presence Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui



pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy



Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com