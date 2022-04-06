Elk LIVE Remote Music Collaboration Now Shipping!

Foreigner, San Francisco Opera, 5606, Ikiz Cabin Crew, and more use Elk LIVE to remotely collaborate, jam, rehearse, record, coach and play in realtime

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Audio—Elk, an award-winning developer of professional audio technologies, has begun shipping Elk LIVE to customers in the US, Canada, and Europe. Elk LIVE enables artists, musicians, producers, and educators across a wide range of genres including artists from Foreigner, the San Francisco Opera, 5606, Ikiz Cabin Crew, and many more to remotely collaborate, rehearse, record, coach and experiment together in realtime. Easy-to-use, Elk LIVE gear runs on standard Internet and features the Elk LIVE Bridge, a high-performance audio network hub, and online “Elk Live Studio” with backstage administration, video monitoring and mixing. Leveraging the award-winning low latency Elk Audio OS, the system offers outstanding lossless clarity, ensuring important cues such as hearing breaths, shifts in tempo, and expressive variation are fully audible and in sync.





“Timing is at the heart of every musical collaboration,” notes Bjorn Ehlers, CMO, Elk Audio. “Elk LIVE prioritizes audio exchange over distance, mitigating latency and jitter to produce a consistent audio exchange that is insync. You feel like you are in the same room playing together. This opens the doors to many scenarios and opportunities from jamming with bandmates from your own studio, to coaching students hundreds of miles away to experimenting with new ideas when inspiration hits, to recording that next big hit with another artist in another state or country.”

A first-of-its-kind technology, Elk LIVE creates an immersive studio experience that preserves the emotion and improvisation of live music collaboration even though musicians are apart.

“The intrinsic pieces of music that move people emotionally haven’t changed since the beginning. Technology can’t cover it up, mask it, or substitute it in any way. Technology is good when it enhances something that already exists, like a great song, great lyrics, or a great singer. One of the biggest elements missing has been the ability to collaborate remotely in real-time. This has never existed until Elk LIVE. This is a huge technological shift – one that will change the playing field.” Jeff Pilson, Foreigner Musical Director and Bassist.

In addition to the rehearsals and jam sessions with bandmates, Elk LIVE allows educators to move beyond the physical walls of the classroom. Students can connect with other students remotely to put curriculum work into practice or further their development with realtime sessions with a music mentor located hundreds of miles away.

“Elk LIVE presents many opportunities and increased accessibility for music-making on a remote basis now and into the future. Coaching with teachers who might be in another part of the state, workshopping a new piece with singers in different cities, and just making music together for the sake of making music! Elk LIVE opens up incredible flexibility and freedom for music-making, and that flexibility is here to stay.” Matthew Shilvock, General Director, San Francisco Opera

Elk LIVE Availability and Pricing



Elk LIVE is available in three key markets: US, Canada, and Europe at www.elk.live at the following price points:

Elk LIVE subscription retails for 15.99USD/13.99EUR/11.99GBP per month tax excluded.

Elk LIVE Bridge retails for 340.00USD/329.00EUR/289.00GBP tax excluded.

About Elk Audio



Elk is a Stockholm-based company that develops technologies enabling a new generation of connected musical instruments and audio devices. Elk’s ambition is to create new ways to bridge the gap between musicians and technology, changing how to learn, create, record and share music.

