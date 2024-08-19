Elite Announces Executive Leadership Updates

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elite, a leading provider of financial management and business operations solutions to the world’s most successful law firms, today announced Elisabet Hardy, currently Head of Product, has been appointed Chief Product Officer, effective immediately, and John Machado has been appointed as its new Chief Technology Officer, effective September 9. Eric Sugden, who assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer in 2023, will remain with the company through the end of September 2024 to ensure a seamless transition.









These leadership changes reflect Elite’s continued focus on driving growth and innovation as a SaaS company and providing its customers with industry-leading software solutions that will help law firms increase productivity and profitability as they innovate and transform for the future.

“We continue to make significant strides forward in our business growth, driven by the increasing momentum from our customers moving to the cloud and our commitment to innovation and strategic integration of AI capabilities in our cloud-native SaaS platform,” said Mark Dorman, CEO of Elite. “With these new appointments, we’re putting key leaders and capabilities in place to accelerate growth and better serve our customers. Elisabet and John are experienced, accomplished leaders whose combined expertise and depth of knowledge of the legal technology industry and developing and deploying software solutions will allow us to capitalize on the strong cloud foundation that we’ve built. We look forward to welcoming John, and I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to Eric for his leadership and outstanding contributions throughout his career at Elite.”

Hardy commented, “I’m excited to build on the success we’ve had as a new SaaS company. As we continue to invest in and expand our core product development capabilities, we are delivering industry-leading solutions that allow our customers to work more efficiently and effectively. With our products that are purpose-built for law firms, we are helping them simplify and automate complex, mundane processes and unlock new ways to manage their business and financial operations.”

Machado added, “I’m thrilled to join Elite at this pivotal moment. We’re not just building software – we’re transforming the legal landscape through technology – and it’s truly inspiring. I’m eager to leverage my experience and our incredible team here at Elite to accelerate the delivery of our cloud-native solutions to empower law firms to harness the power of data, improve operations and achieve new levels of success. I look forward to strengthening our customer relationships, and ensuring we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of law firms worldwide.”

Most recently, Machado served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at UKG, a global leader in developing HR, payroll and workforce management cloud solutions, where he was at the forefront of architecting, developing and deploying cutting-edge solutions for the company. With over two decades of experience, he has consistently driven innovation and excellence in technology.

