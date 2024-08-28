Elisity Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm in an Evaluation of Microsegmentation Solutions

Leading independent research firm cited Elisity as a “Strong Performer”









SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elisity, the pioneer in identity-based microsegmentation, today announced Elisity was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024. In this evaluation, Elisity was cited as a Strong Performer in Microsegmentation Solutions. Elisity was one of 11 vendors evaluated for the Forrester Wave based on 23 criteria that examined a vendor’s current offering, strategy, and market presence. In its first appearance in a Forrester Wave, Elisity received the highest score possible in the vision, roadmap, network-based enforcement, and OT, healthcare, and IoT criteria.

In this evaluation, Forrester provided the following statements about Elisity:

“Elisity offers a fresh and exciting take on the old idea of making the network do the work.”

“The magic of Elisity comes from innovation in policy compression,…”

“The vendor’s (Elisity) vision is straightforward: to finally realize the least privilege access principle of Zero Trust where it is needed most, in the network.”

“Customers with physical sites like OT and healthcare that are running switches from Juniper, Cisco, or Arista will appreciate the agentless, policy-by-type innovation of ‘Elisity.'”

“Network infrastructure vendors have long had microsegmentation solutions on the market, but they were prone to project failure, usually due to complexity. Elisity makes this old idea work by removing the complexity, compressing the policy, and leveraging multiple vendors’ switch fabrics to enable microsegmentation.”

“We believe this recognition as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation underscores what our enterprise customers have known all along,” said James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity. “By collaborating closely with CISOs and their teams, we’ve developed a revolutionary microsegmentation solution that deploys in days, not months, without the need for downtime, hardware, or agents. Our platform’s efficiency is evident: over 83% of our customers implement critical security policies across their entire infrastructure within their first 90 days. This rapid time-to-value, coupled with our ability to secure both managed and unmanaged devices, sets a new standard in enterprise Zero Trust network security.”

“Microsegmentation is a key strategy for accelerating our Zero Trust program; our team loves how easy the Elisity platform is to implement, especially compared to other solutions we reviewed. It’s a powerful way to apply security policies across our locations. We are excited that our team and Elisity are getting industry recognition for this innovative approach to reducing risks by segmenting users, workloads, and devices,” said Aaron Weismann, CISO at Main Line Health.

A simple overview of how Elisity works:

Elisity empowers customers to achieve robust segmentation using their existing infrastructure. In just hours per physical location and without downtime, teams can implement microsegmentation using existing network infrastructure. Notably, Elisity requires no hardware, agents, new VLANs, or complex ACLs. Elisity enables customers to discover every device on their network, from the known inventory of IT-managed devices to unknown devices like IoT, OT, IoMT, and ephemeral devices. By providing complete visibility of every device, everywhere, Elisity significantly strengthens security postures. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to correlate device intelligence by triangulating metadata from identity, CMDB, EDR, and device databases. This unparalleled discovery and visibility provide teams with the confidence to apply policies manually and automatically, benefiting from dynamic security policies. Furthermore, Elisity’s policies are easy to manage, simulate, update, and report on, streamlining the entire security process. In conclusion, Elisity is a leap ahead Zero Trust network microsegmentation solution that maximizes existing infrastructure investments while delivering state-of-the-art microsegmentation making it an invaluable tool for IT and security teams.

To access the full Forrester report, please visit: https://hubs.ly/Q02MKxMd0

About Elisity

Elisity is a leap forward in network segmentation architecture and is leading the enterprise effort to achieve Zero Trust maturity, proactively prevent security risks, and reduce network complexity. Designed to be implemented in days, without downtime, upon implementation, the platform rapidly discovers every device on an enterprise network and correlates comprehensive device insights into the Elisity IdentityGraph™. This empowers teams with the context needed to automate classification and apply dynamic security policies to any device wherever and whenever it appears on the network. These granular, identity-based microsegmentation security policies are managed in the cloud and enforced using your existing network switching infrastructure in real-time, even on ephemeral IT/IoT/OT devices. Founded in 2019, Elisity has a global employee footprint and a growing number of customers in the Fortune 500.

