Elevate Your Cleaning Experience With Tineco’s New Trade-up Campaign

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, a leader in innovative cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new trade-up campaign under the slogan “Elevate Your Cleaning Experience,” available in France starting November 11. This initiative offers consumers the chance to upgrade their cleaning equipment while taking advantage of an exclusive offer.


Beginning November 11, French consumers can submit information about their old vacuum cleaner or cleaning product on our website. In return, they will receive a unique €50 discount coupon, valid on a selection of our flagship products designed for next-generation cleaning:

  • PURE ONE Station 5
  • PURE ONE A50S
  • FLOOR ONE Stretch S6
  • FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7
  • PURE ONE Station Pet

This campaign is designed to encourage consumers to transition to more efficient and eco-friendly devices while providing a cost-effective solution for our customers. With this range of premium vacuums and floor washers, Tineco is committed to delivering an elevated cleaning experience.

Through this campaign, Tineco reinforces its dedication to high-tech innovation and an unmatched cleaning experience, addressing the needs of French consumers. The trade-up campaign focuses on two main aspects: environmental benefits and Tineco’s goal to offer everyone the latest features of its newly launched products for an enhanced cleaning experience.

For more information on the trade-up campaign and our products, please visit our website at Tineco website.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

Chris.lxg@tineco.com

