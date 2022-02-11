Elevate Credit Attending the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harvison, and Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Lutes, will attend the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne in Key Biscayne, FL on Friday, February 18, 2022. Management will be available for in-person 1×1 investor meetings and encourages interested parties to reach out to their Credit Suisse representative.

About Elevate



Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $9.5 billion in credit to more than 2.6 million consumers to date. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Solebury Trout



Sloan Bohlen, 817-928-1646



investors@elevate.com

or

Media Inquiries:

Solebury Trout



Laurie Steinberg 845-558-6370



lsteinberg@soleburytrout.com