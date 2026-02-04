Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Participants on the call will include Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 888-510-2346 (domestic) or 646-960-0111 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 3799230. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals technology company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

VP, Strategy and Integration

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

1-212-379-2072

esi@collectedstrategies.com