Element Electronics Wins Five Stevie® Awards with the Help of Goodbay Technologies

Goodbay Announces that Its Partnership with Element Electronics Has Been Recognized in the 16th Annual Stevie® Awards

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerSupport—Goodbay Technologies, a 24-7 Intouch company, announced today that its partner Element Electronics has been recognized with five Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Element received five awards in the “All Other Industries” category, including:

Gold Stevie® Award: Customer Service Department of the Year

Silver Stevie® Award: Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats)

Silver Stevie® Award: Customer Service Success

Bronze Stevie® Award: Customer Service Team of the Year – Recovery Situation

Crystal People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service

“Customer service is a core belief at Element and something we live by every day,” said Kammie Larkin, Customer Service Manager at Element Electronics. “Our success is driven by effective partnerships, and Goodbay is a great example of that; we’re truly cut from the same cloth. We both focus and rely on our people to help drive the passion, empathy, patience, and courtesy that’s required to be best in class. We’re truly grateful to have such an incredible and dedicated team.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie® Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“We are more than just a contact center company – we partner with businesses to drive customer retention and increase profitability for them,” says Sapan Shahani, CEO at Goodbay Technologies. “We’re proud to serve as Element’s preferred customer support partner to deliver world-class support services to their customers.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across 51 nations were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

The judges had high praises for Element’s submission, referencing the company’s investment in new technology (chat bot and CRM), training, and team development. Element’s high customer satisfaction (CSAT) number was cited as being indicative of the company’s enthusiasm for providing extraordinary service.

Goodbay is innovating the way companies outsource customer support by delivering a data-driven approach to customer experience improvement. For Element, the company deployed technically skilled agents with the expertise to diagnose complex product issues and help customers integrate new Element TVs into their home WiFi and digital ecosystems. As a standard, Goodbay operational processes are streamlined to capture customer feedback at every stage of the journey, and insights are shared in real-time across departments like product, engineering, development, and marketing. By only hiring the most talented frontline agents, Goodbay ensures higher-order decision making occurs at the point of customer interaction.

About Goodbay

Goodbay exists to be the smart partner for fast-growing companies seeking experts in customer support outsourcing. We believe innovative companies deserve an equally innovative approach to customer support. Learn more about Goodbay at goodbaytech.com.

About 24-7 Intouch

24-7 Intouch is a global digital customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. Learn more about 24-7 Intouch at https://24-7intouch.com/.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries from organizations in more than 70 nations each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com/.

