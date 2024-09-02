Element Announces Paul Woolf as CFO

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InOurElement–Element Materials Technology (Element), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, today announces the appointment of Paul Woolf as Group CFO. Woolf, who joins Element on 23 September, will report directly into CEO, Jo Wetz and will join Element’s main Board.





Woolf brings a proven track record of over 30 years’ financial leadership in the consumer, technology, and tech-enabled services industries and has held a wide range of executive roles in both private equity backed and listed businesses.

Woolf’s experience in private equity backed companies includes tenure as CFO and COO for CPA Global, a $7 billion IP platform business (now part of Clarivate plc), and CFO for the Automobile Association, the UK’s largest motoring organization. He has also been CFO for public companies including Mitie plc, a leading facilities management company, and more recently Cazoo, a European marketplace for used cars. His earlier career was spent in leadership roles for well-known international organizations including Dell Technologies, Jardine Matheson, and PwC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Element team,” said Jo Wetz, CEO of Element. “He has built his career around driving a strong growth agenda and brings extensive international experience and strong leadership qualities. This combination makes him the perfect CFO to guide us through our next phase of growth.”

Paul Woolf added: “This is a very exciting time to be joining the Element leadership team as we seek to expand our testing capabilities in some of the fastest-growing sectors around the world. I look forward to bringing my experience, knowledge and insights to the role and being part of this ambitious company’s ongoing growth story.”

Woolf holds a BA in Philosophy, Politics & Economics from Oxford University, and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA).

About Element

The Element Materials Technology Group is one of the world’s leading global providers of testing, inspection, and certification services for a diverse range of products, materials, and technologies in advanced industrial supply chains where failure in use is not an option. Headquartered in London, UK, Element’s c.9,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists, work across a global network of over 270+ laboratories, support customers from early R&D, through complex regulatory approvals, and into production ensuring their products are safe and sustainable and achieve market access.

Element has achieved the highest ESG ranking in the testing, inspection and certification industry and a place in the top 150 companies in the world from Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data. This is built on industry-leading environmental commitments which adopt science-based targets and commit to net zero emissions across its entire global business by 2035.

For more information about Element, please visit our website, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

