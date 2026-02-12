Element 1® Corp. and Aurosi Precision Co. Ltd. Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Methanol-to-Hydrogen Power Solutions for Taiwan Data Center Project

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element 1® Corp. (“e1”), an Oregon-based leader in methanol-to-hydrogen generation technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd. (“Aurosi”), a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in battery energy storage systems and hydrogen-powered product development. The agreement outlines a collaboration to support a major off-grid data center power project in Taiwan.

Under the MOU, Aurosi intends to procure e1 Containerized Power Generators (CPG) and Containerized Hydrogen Generators (CHG) to meet the project’s requirements, which include providing up to 2 MW of methanol-based PEM fuel cell power as part of a planned 5 MW off-grid power system. Element 1 will also supply targeted engineering support throughout the project’s planning phase.

This collaboration aims to bring reliable, scalable, and cleaner energy solutions to a new Taiwanese data center project, leveraging Aurosi’s robust manufacturing capabilities and e1’s proven technology. The Parties plan to initiate the project by June 30, 2026, and will work toward finalizing a definitive supply agreement covering technical specifications, purchase orders, and after-sales service shortly thereafter.

“Our methanol-to-hydrogen technology is uniquely positioned to support dependable, low-emission, fuel-cell generated power for mission-critical applications like data centers,” said Dave Edlund, CEO of Element 1 Corp. “We are pleased to partner with Aurosi Precision as they advance sustainable power infrastructure in Taiwan. Together, we expect to deliver a grid independent power solution that is both innovative and practical for real-world deployment.”

About Element 1 Corp.

Element 1® Corp., headquartered in Bend, Oregon, is the original designer and developer of advanced methanol-to-hydrogen generation technology. The company specializes in creating compact, efficient hydrogen generation systems, including Containerized Power Generators (CPG) and Containerized Hydrogen Generators (CHG) based on its L-series product line. Element 1’s products support clean energy solutions for off-grid, remote, and industrial applications by enabling on-demand hydrogen production using globally available methanol.

About Aurosi Precision Co. Ltd.

Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd., based in Taichung City, Taiwan, is a manufacturing leader in battery energy storage systems, hydrogen-powered product development, and precision engineering. With a state-of-the-art production facility capable of producing 3 GWh of energy storage systems annually, Aurosi enhances the local manufacturing capacity of its parent company, Seetel, while supporting Taiwan’s rapidly growing energy and data infrastructure sectors. The company is committed to advancing sustainable, high-performance energy solutions.

Dave Edlund, CEO, 541-678-0005

dave@e1na.com