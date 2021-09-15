Electronic Arts Announces Battlefield 2042 Is Now Set to Launch Worldwide on November 19, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today announced a change to the launch date of Battlefield 2042, which will now release worldwide on November 19, 2021. EA is reiterating our net bookings guidance for fiscal year 2022 provided on August 4, 2021, despite this change in launch date for Battlefield 2042.

Below is a message shared by DICE Studio GM Oskar Gabrielson with the Battlefield fan community today, announcing the change to the launch date:

We’ve made the decision to shift the launch of Battlefield 2042. The game will now be released worldwide on November 19th, 2021.

Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.

Your enthusiasm for the game has been very inspiring. We believe in the game we’re making, and we thank you for your patience as we put some finishing touches into the experience.

Updates on the Open Beta will be coming later this month.

Oskar Gabrielson & the Battlefield 2042 Development Team



Studio GM, DICE

Battlefield 2042 will now launch worldwide on November 19 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, PlayStation5, and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store. For more information on the game, visit https://www.ea.com/games/battlefield/battlefield-2042.

