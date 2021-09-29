Electronic Arts and FIFA Announce Expanded EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Esports Program

Players from More than 70 Countries Eligible to Compete in FIFA, Now One of the World’s Largest Competitive Gaming Ecosystems

View the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Reveal Trailer HERE

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. & ZÜRICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) today announced a new EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 esports program anticipated to attract tens of millions of players and viewers. Featuring both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions, players will represent themselves, globally recognized esports organizations, real-world football clubs, and their nation in a diverse set of FIFA esports events.





The three competitions featured in the expanded esports ecosystem are the FIFAe Club Series 2022™, the FIFAe Nations Series 2022™, and the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series* on The Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022™. The three pinnacle events of the series will all take place in summer 2022.

[View the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Reveal Trailer HERE]

“FIFA competitive gaming is the future of global esports entertainment, enhancing how fans experience the game they love,” said Brent Koning, VP, EA SPORTS Competitive Gaming. “FIFA possesses the pivotal platform for football fans around the world to insert themselves into their own sports story. In partnership with FIFA, the mainstream appeal of esports is evident.”

“Newcomers, as well as established superstars – individually or as a team – will inspire entire nations of EA SPORTS FIFA players and get the opportunity to fame their game,” said Christian Volk, Director of eFootball and Gaming at FIFA. “A historic season full of thrilling competitive FIFA stories will captivate a global fanbase with this expanded ecosystem.”

The Individual Best – EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022

Qualification starts November 27 as the traditional 1v1 competitive FIFA format is showcased with online tournaments across 10 global regions. Register to compete HERE on October 4.

format is showcased with online tournaments across 10 global regions. Register to compete HERE on October 4. In addition, more than 30 leagues offer esports programs, Official League Partners, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, MLS, CONMEBOL Libertadores, and UEFA Champions League will give fans residing in each respective nation the opportunity to represent real-world clubs.

The EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Rankings will be available on FIFA.GG.

FIFAe Club Series including the Debut of 2v2 FIFA Ultimate Team™ (FUT) Cups

The FIFAe Club Series 2022 featuring 2v2 competition begins this November with the FIFAe Club Online Qualifiers™ and includes the new FUT Team of the Year and Team of the Season Cups on the Road to the FIFAe Club World Cup 2022.

Prepare your FIFA.GG profile today, as registrations start on October 5.

National pride in the FIFAe Nations Series

The FIFAe Nations Series 2022 will feature member associations competing against each other in this global 2v2 competition. Furthermore, national campaigns will find the top competitive stars.

All nations will begin their journey at FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers™, with top national teams advancing to the FIFAe Nations Playoffs™ on the Road to the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022. Find out more at FIFA.GG.

“Football would not exist without the power of teamwork,” said Sam Turkbas, FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “Our objective is to harness that power and use esports entertainment to connect football fans around the world to the game they love. Team-based FIFA competitive gaming will be a growth catalyst for future football fandom.”

The Power of Competitive Gaming as Mainstream Entertainment

Watch the first entertainment-focused tournaments of the season as celebrities, football stars and top FIFA competitors showcase the 2v2 potential.

September 30: Watch legends across football, music, esports and entertainment raise money in the Twitch Rivals eSoccer Aid for UNICEF ft. FIFA 22. Pitting Team Soccer Aid World XI against Team England, tune in at 8 am PT, 4 pm BST to see who celebrates glory on the FIFA pitch.

October 21: FIFA 22 Challenge will feature top ambassadors representing Team adidas and Team EA SPORTS. Reveal of the full participant list, and a special announcement for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) fans, will be later announced in October.

Please check the “Pitch Notes” for more detail on all the featured changes this season.

More information about the FIFAe tournament series including its new FIFAe Squad and FIFA Sound strategy can be found on FIFA.GG.

*Eligibility restrictions apply, and please see the Official Rules for details. Final terms and structure are subject to change.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: Company News



Category: EA Sports

Contacts

Electronic Arts



Travis Varner



650-628-2717



tvarner@ea.com