ElectroNeek Gained SOC 2 TYPE II Updating TYPE I Status That Had Previously Been

There are two main types of SOC reports – TYPE I tackles whether a vendor can meet the relevant trust principles at a specific date. While TYPE II goes a step further in detailing the operational effectiveness of a company’s systems throughout a particular timeframe. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria. ElectroNeek has made an effective advancement, already possessing SOC 2 TYPE I, and now has obtained SOC 2 TYPE II.

SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Confidentiality, and Privacy of a system. The audit was conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (www.darata.com). In doing so ElectroNeek maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology, and risk management controls are properly designed.

The official audit report provides a thorough review of ElectroNeek’s internal controls, policies, and processes for RPA services and tools provided. It also reviews ElectroNeek’s processes relating to risk management and sub-service (vendor) due diligence, as well as the entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations.

“ We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to the services we provide to our customers. Digital security is especially critical in today’s world, where cyberattacks have become more common. At ElectroNeek, we value the security of our customers, our teams, our partners, and any other professionals utilizing our tools. We understand that weak security can lead to critical data getting stolen and lost, which creates a poor experience for all our stakeholders. That is simply not acceptable.

“Hence, SOC 2 TYPE II reporting is vital for ElectroNeek. Such reports prove to our internal and external stakeholders that we secure data by following best practices and relevant protocols. The SOC 2 TYPE II certification ensures the level of trust always remains high.”

Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectroNeek Robotics Inc.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek is the only Hyperautomation platform for IT Service Providers & MSPs, with offices in North America, Latin America, EMEA, India, and APAC. ElectroNeek customers trust its no-code products to automate business processes for their own end clients.

ElectroNeek helps existing successful service providers like Xerox and Compasso, and newcomers to this industry, like automation boutiques, to build Hyperautomation business offerings with integrated leads, subscription, billing, and ultimate GTM support by vendor.

About Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP

Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (“DDS”) is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data. DDS understands that a SOC 2 audit can be initially intimidating. As such, DDS has worked tirelessly on finding ways to streamline the audit process to be as minimally invasive as possible on company resources. This allows the management teams of their clients to stay focused on growing their businesses! To learn more about DDS and its SOC services, please contact Daniel Garigen, CPA at dgarigen@darata.com and visit their website at www.darata.com.

