Electrical Components International Acquires Britech

ST. LOUIS & ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electrical Components International, Inc. (“ECI”), a leading global supplier of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets, today announced the acquisition of Britech, Inc. (“Britech”).

Founded in 1991, Britech is a specialty manufacturer of wire harnesses, cable assemblies, and box builds primarily serving the semiconductor industry as well as HVAC and related industrial technology end markets. From engineering to manufacturing and testing, the company’s quality-driven platform enables the timely delivery of projects for longstanding customers across key market segments. Britech will continue to be led by its management team and operate out of its 50,000 square foot facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“ Demand for highly advanced semiconductors continues to accelerate around the world,” said Mike Balsei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI. “ Britech has become a trusted partner because of its ability to deliver high-quality components and services tailored to its customers’ complex manufacturing needs. Our scale and engineering capabilities will position Britech to expand on its established presence in the high-growth global semiconductor market and support the ongoing capacity buildout in the U.S.”

The Britech Board of Directors commented: “ For more than 30 years, Britech’s broad range of capabilities and consistent, solutions-oriented approach to specialty manufacturing has helped us develop strong customer relationships. With our tremendous growth over the years, the opportunity to join forces with a world-class player like ECI represents an exciting next chapter for Britech. Together, we will be able to deepen our partnership and scale with existing customers while strategically growing our offerings across other markets.”

ECI is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., a global leader in alternative investing.

About ECI

Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International (ECI) is one of the world’s leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 global manufacturing locations, ECI is the trusted partner to market leaders with 500+ customers. At ECI, we power smart, connected, and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. For more information about ECI, visit www.ecintl.com.

About Britech

Britech is a quality-driven contract manufacture specializing in cables and harnesses, control panels, engineering services, testing, and turnkey manufacturing. Established in 1991, Britech is located within a mile of the Lehigh Valley International airport in eastern Pennsylvania. Our 50,000 sq. foot building was custom designed to maximize efficiencies in production flow. We have invested in a variety of innovative automated equipment to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices. Britech brings engineering expertise, material and tooling to provide you with the right product at the right price and at the right time. We’re in the business of providing solutions, and our success is ultimately tied to your success. For more information about Britech, visit www.britech.com

