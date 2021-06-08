Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Volta Trucks Selects QAD Adaptive ERP

Pioneering auto manufacturer will also implement other QAD Adaptive Applications solutions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, Volta Trucks will implement QAD Adaptive ERP and other QAD Adaptive Applications solutions, including QAD EQMS (Enterprise Quality Management System), QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Management), QAD Sourcing and QAD Supplier Management.





“We are at a pivotal moment of a major transformation in the automotive industry,” said Volta Trucks Chief Executive Officer, Essa Al-Saleh. “We are entering this market in a major transition from an internal combustion engine ecosystem toward a zero-emission ecosystem, with battery vehicles playing a major role. This creates tremendous opportunities for us, building the world’s first full-electric large commercial vehicle where everything has been created from the ground up. While we need to be nimble in our approach, it also demands the best systems and processes to ensure we remain on track to deliver on our objectives. We were searching for a partner that could rapidly implement a scalable and adaptive solution to enable us to reach our vision, and we found this in QAD.”

Volta Trucks is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in Sweden, France and the United Kingdom. It was founded in 2017 to help decarbonize last-mile logistics and make city center environments safer and more sustainable places to live and work. The company’s first vehicle, the Volta Zero, is the world’s first purpose-built full electric 16-ton commercial vehicle created specifically for city center freight distribution. The company initially launched in London and Paris, and recently confirmed it would expand further into other European cities, as well as North American and Asian cities. Volta Trucks will implement QAD company wide.

Volta Trucks plans to expand its product portfolio to offer a comprehensive range of full-electric commercial vehicles from 7.5 to 19 ton, reimagined and redesigned specifically to support the decarbonization of the logistics industry. To support the growth of its product portfolio and its business, Volta Trucks needed enterprise solutions that would meet its current business needs while also providing a foundation for future expansion. Management set out to find a cloud-based solution that featured automotive best practices, prescriptive process maps, work instructions and test scripts. After a comprehensive review of several vendors, Volta selected QAD.

“The migration from internal combustion engines to electrification is well underway and happening extremely quickly,” said QAD Senior Vice President, Automotive and Mobility Charlie Eggerding. “Of all the disruptions facing the automotive industry, the rise of electric vehicles is the most transformative. Bringing on a cutting-edge electric vehicle company like Volta Trucks demonstrates how well QAD’s suite of solutions are positioned to meet the needs of the newest generation of auto manufacturers. QAD has years of experience and a wide range of customers in the automotive industry and our rapid, agile and effective approach to global deployments are helping many others adapt to this emerging business model. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, QAD looks forward to helping transformative companies like Volta Trucks innovate and succeed.”

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management, to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Volta Trucks

Volta Trucks is the leading full-electric goods vehicle manufacturer and services company. Volta Trucks has offices in Sweden, France and the U.K. and is partnering with a number of global leaders in the supply chain for the development and production of the Volta Zero. To learn more, visit www.voltatrucks.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company’s business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “could,” “will likely result,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “might,” “plan” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic or other catastrophic events that may harm our business; adverse economic, market or geo-political conditions that may disrupt our business; our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company’s products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

