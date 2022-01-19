Eleanor Health Welcomes Seasoned Executives, Ellen Harrison and Seth Frazier, to Its Leadership Team

The new executive leaders bring deep expertise to their respective roles and will help Eleanor continue to achieve superior clinical and financial outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eleanor Health, the first population- and value-based addiction and mental health provider delivering comprehensive whole-person care, today announced the appointment of Ellen Harrison as SVP of Operational Excellence & Strategic Initiatives and Seth Frazier as Chief Business Officer. These key executive hires, along with several internal promotions, build on the recent appointment of four new board members and will support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its population health model.





Ellen Harrison joins Eleanor Health from Eliza where she led the health engagement group for Cotiviti (formerly HMS) ensuring the delivery of a full suite of personalized member engagement solutions designed to help the healthcare consumer make meaningful behavior change. Tapped to provide strategic leadership for the expansion of Eleanor’s whole-person, integrated population health program, Ellen brings a wealth of executive leadership experience as well as a strong clinical background.

Seth Frazier is a nationally recognized executive in innovation, value-based care, and strategy. With more than three decades in health system and start-up leadership roles, Seth has a strong track record of translating innovation into tangible clinical and business outcomes for leading organizations and their customers. Seth joins Eleanor Health from Tendo Systems, where he led strategy. At Eleanor, Seth will manage all business development and marketing activities, and ensure the collaborative success of all strategic partnerships.

Eleanor Health also promoted three members of its leadership team in recent months, including:

Danica Patterson, Regional Market President – Patterson is a leader in value-based care who has held senior operating roles at GoHealth Urgent Care, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health. In her new role at Eleanor, she leads growth and operations for the North Carolina and New Jersey markets, and will take on additional markets planned for opening in 2022.

Sara Greenbaum, Regional Market President – Greenbaum is a seasoned executive who has held leadership roles at Beacon Health Options, CVS Health, and the Clinton Foundation. In her new role at Eleanor, she leads growth and operations for Eleanor’s four newest markets (Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Washington).

Alexandra Piersiak, Sr. Director, Marketing & Engagement – Piersiak previously held roles at two medical device start-ups and joined Eleanor to lead member acquisition. In her new role, she is responsible for building an industry-leading brand and deepening engagement with community members and care partners through non-clinical avenues.

“We are thrilled to welcome two new executive leaders to the Eleanor family, and to promote existing members of our team,” said Corbin Petro, Co-Founder & CEO of Eleanor Health. “I’m so proud to work alongside such an impressive group of healthcare and business leaders who inspire me every day, and I’m confident that the breadth of expertise across our leadership team will drive us closer towards our vision of radically changing the delivery of addiction and mental health treatment.”

To learn more about Eleanor, please visit: www.eleanorhealth.com

For more information about partnering with Eleanor, visit: https://www.eleanorhealth.com/who-we-are/partner-with-us.

About Eleanor Health

Eleanor Health provides evidence-based, whole-person care specializing in addressing the unique complexities of individuals and populations with substance use disorders and mental health needs. Eleanor leverages proprietary technology and data-driven insights, compassionate teams, and value-based payment to deliver superior clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, visit: www.eleanorhealth.com

Contacts

Company

Alexandra Piersiak



617-909-5022



alexandra.piersiak@eleanorhealth.com