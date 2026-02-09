Elavon launches fresh logo and bold new look for a dynamic 2026

Updated brand imaging celebrates payment processor’s capabilities, reliability and commitment to empowering business success

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and one of the largest payments processors globally, is strategically evolving its brand identity to better align with the modern customer journey, showcasing the company's evolution in the competitive payments solutions landscape.

The new logos and iconography emphasizing the payment processors’ modern, expert-led payments capabilities and reliability backed by U.S. Bank, are already live on Elavon’s home page, with additional digital and physical assets expect to roll out throughout the year.

“Our rebrand introduces a fresh symbol and dynamic visual identity that evokes connection, partnership, and seamless transactions,” said Kim Osborn, Chief Administrative Officer for Elavon. “This initiative aims to create a unified, modern Elavon product brand that aligns with U.S. Bank, while effectively telling the story of payments expertise and our commitment to partnership.”

The rebrand features a new logo and cohesive design system that reflect modern, expert‑led payments capabilities Elavon offers, backed by the strength and reliability of U.S. Bank. The design evolution features a singular modern, tech-forward product brand identity, consolidating equity in Elavon while hinting at its connection to U.S. Bank with the strength of a shield. The new symbol and dynamic visual elements embody connection and partnership.

The financial services industry is ever-changing and super competitive. As part of the payments transformation, Elavon’s rebranding initiative reinforces its position as a top global payments partner and highlights the strength of its payments transformation.

“Elavon has evolved as payments have evolved, and our new brand is simpler, smarter, and synced for business success. Every day, Elavon solutions serve as a connecting force—integrating your entire payments system, so our customers can focus on what matters most: moving their businesses forward,” said Osborn.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $692 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Elavon

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 2 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

Media Contact:

John Friess

john.friess@usbank.com

720.402.2869