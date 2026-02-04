Elation Health Wins Best in KLAS Award for 2026

Clinical-first primary care platform ranked #1 for the second consecutive year in Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced it has been named the top solution for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM for 1–10 physicians in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. This repeat recognition is based entirely on customer feedback and satisfaction, and reflects Elation’s popularity as a technology that fits the realities of practicing medicine and strengthens the relationship between clinicians and their patients.

In KLAS feedback, healthcare leaders consistently highlight Elation’s ability to unify critical patient information and streamline daily workflows, underscoring Elation’s role as a trusted partner to practices delivering longitudinal, relationship-based care. A medical group CEO and President said, “Using multiple solutions from Elation Health means we have one cohesive portal or place that contains all relevant information for patient care. Elation Health hasn’t ever told me they were going to do something that they didn’t end up doing...” collected by KLAS in October 2025.

“Clinician experience is at the heart of everything we build at Elation,” said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. “Being named Best in KLAS again is a powerful validation that our clinical-first approach is working. It shows that when we design technology around the way care is actually practiced, we deliver modern, streamlined workflows that strengthen, instead of detract from, the physician–patient relationship.”

Over the past year, Elation has continued to deepen its platform for independent and multi-site primary care-led organizations, unifying EHR, practice management, and billing while embedding AI directly into the clinical workflow to streamline documentation and improve access to high-value, relationship-based care. This Best in KLAS recognition follows a year of momentum that included accelerated adoption of Elation’s clinical-first AI features, expansion into pediatrics, Elation’s participation in the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem, and a collaboration with Anthropic to power the Clinical Insights chart summarization solution.

The annual Best in KLAS report highlights top-performing solutions based entirely on customer feedback and satisfaction, capturing how well vendors help clinicians deliver better patient care. Rankings are based on thousands of in-depth interviews with healthcare professionals across the United States over the prior year. In the 2026 KLAS report, Elation earned especially strong marks in KLAS’ loyalty, culture, and operations pillars, reflecting that clinicians see Elation as a trusted long-term partner, with technology that works as promised and is straightforward to implement, learn, and use in daily patient care. The 2026 report is available at no cost to clinicians who register with KLAS.

To learn about Elation’s Best in KLAS award, read more here.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the clinical-first AI platform for primary care success. Trusted by over 47,000 clinicians and 24 million patients, Elation’s EHR and billing solutions combine proven clinical workflows with responsible, predictive AI - purpose built for primary care. The company’s clinical-first approach puts physicians at the center, delivering trusted, transparent innovation that saves time and sustains meaningful patient relationships. Elation Health is recognized as Best in KLAS for its commitment to excellence in primary care technology. Learn more at elationhealth.com and on LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS is a global research and insights firm on a mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software and services performance to publish independent reports that reflect provider and payer voices and drive vendor improvement. Its research spans emerging technologies and established categories, and it facilitates collaboration between providers, payers, and vendors around best practices and outcomes. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

media@elationhealth.com