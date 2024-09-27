Elasticsearch Open Inference API now Supports Google AI Studio

Developers can now use Elasticsearch to interact with data, run experiments and build applications using models available from Google AI Studio

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, today announced the Elasticsearch Open Inference API now supports the Gemini Developer API. Through Google AI Studio, developers can now interact with data in their Elasticsearch indexes, quickly run experiments and build applications using Google’s models such as Gemini 1.5 Flash. Google AI Studio is where Google releases the latest models from Google DeepMind and is the fastest way to start building with Gemini.





“ Google Cloud is dedicated to helping our developers build efficiently so they can get up and running quickly,” said Mat Velloso, vice president of product, AI/ML Developer at Google Cloud. “ Today’s integration of Google AI Studio allows engineers to iterate on and prototype generative AI experiments using Elastic as a vector store.”

“ Developers want to test, iterate, and take their generative AI applications to production quickly,” said Shay Banon, founder and chief technology officer at Elastic. “ Integrating Google AI Studio into our Open Inference API enables utilization of data in Elasticsearch, giving developers access to our complete range of advanced search retrieval capabilities.”

Support for Google AI Studio is available today. Read the blog for full details.

