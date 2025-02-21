Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced that its management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Elastic Corporate Communications

PR-Team@elastic.co