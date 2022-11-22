<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Elastic to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack announced that Ash Kulkarni, Elastic’s chief executive officer will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables its customers to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nikolay Beliov
Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Lisa Boughner
Elastic Corporate Communications

lisa.boughner@elastic.co

