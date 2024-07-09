Elastic to Host Security Solution Webcast for Investor Community

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the Search AI Company, announced that it will conduct a live webcast on July 17, 10:00 AM PT. Santosh Krishnan, GM of Elastic Security will discuss Elastic’s security solution, with participation from an Elastic partner. Koji Ikeda, Sr. Research Analyst at Bank of America Securities will co-host the call.





A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations



ir@elastic.co

Madge Miller

Elastic Corporate Communications



PR-Team@elastic.co