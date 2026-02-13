Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Results on Thursday, February 26, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2026 ended January 31, 2026, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, integrates its deep expertise in search technology with artificial intelligence to help everyone transform all of their data into answers, actions and outcomes. Elastic's Search AI Platform — the foundation for its search, observability, and security solutions — is used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Elastic Corporate Communications

PR-team@elastic.co