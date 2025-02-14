Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Results on Thursday, February 27, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the Search AI Company, announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025 ended January 31, 2025 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, Feb 27, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

