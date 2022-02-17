Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Home Business Wire Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Thursday, March...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 ended January 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Janice Oh
Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Lisa Boughner
Elastic Corporate Communications

lisa.boughner@elastic.co

