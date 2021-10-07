Elastic Showcases How Customers Solve Data Challenges with the Power of Search at ElasticON Global Virtual Conference

More Than 100 Sessions Now Available On Demand

Demonstrated how organizations are using Elastic to put their data to work in smarter, more efficient ways for Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security

Previewed upcoming innovations and development direction across the Elastic Search Platform, including Elastic Cloud and Solutions

and Solutions Featured keynotes, fireside chats, and breakout sessions with Elastic leaders, customers, partners, and community members

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, held its second fully virtual ElasticON Global event, featuring five keynotes, more than 100 breakout sessions featuring customers, partners, and experts, and opportunities for attendees to build new skills with live, interactive training courses.

Kicking off this year’s virtual ElasticON Global user conference, Elastic founder and CEO, Shay Banon; and chief product officer, Ashutosh Kulkarni, delivered the opening keynote highlighting how the unified Elastic Search Platform—which includes Elasticsearch, Kibana, and Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security—is empowering developers, site reliability engineers, and security analysts to put their data to work and helping organizations solve for innovation with search.

Event highlights include:

A conversation with Microsoft Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Scott Guthrie , and Shay Banon , focused on the companies’ joint commitment to cloud innovation and how they are helping organizations remove barriers to technology adoption and deliver greater value to customers.

, and , focused on the companies’ joint commitment to cloud innovation and how they are helping organizations remove barriers to technology adoption and deliver greater value to customers. More than 100 breakout sessions from Elastic customers, partners, and experts, including Adobe , General Motors , IBM , Microsoft , SAP , Twitter , and more.

, , , , , , and more. A fireside chat with chef, culinary innovator, and founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés , and Elastic chief marketing officer, Sally Jenkins , about José’s mission to use the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies around the world during times of crisis and beyond.

, and , about José’s mission to use the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies around the world during times of crisis and beyond. A fireside chat with Shay Banon and Diana Trujillo, flight director, and robotic arm system domain lead for the Mars Perseverance mission, who spoke about the hard work, dedication, and passion it took for Diana to realize her dream of becoming an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Experts from Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS shared best practices for running Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, including integration points with the cloud providers, capacity planning and cost estimation, and customer use cases.

Additionally, Elastic leaders previewed innovations coming to the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions throughout the conference, including:

Optimized metrics storage and support for flexible query languages, and the ability to correlate two different indices with joins, along with innovations to runtime fields and continued innovations in ad hoc analysis and visualizations—making it simpler for customers to store, search, and gain insights on their data in the Elastic Stack and Cloud .

. Advanced relevance tuning and semantic search in Elastic Enterprise Search , enabling next-generation, machine learning -powered search experiences for customers.

, enabling next-generation, -powered search experiences for customers. Enhanced machine learning-driven root cause analysis and anomaly detection in Elastic Observability to reduce mean-time-to-resolution and eliminate data silos.

to reduce mean-time-to-resolution and eliminate data silos. Extended visibility across hosts and endpoints for prevention, detection, and response for all operating systems—on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments—with Elastic Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) in Elastic Security. The build.security and Cmd teams also previewed bringing build-time and run-time cloud security to Limitless XDR.

For more information, read the Elastic blog about ElasticON Global 2021. The full lineup of ElasticON Global 2021 event sessions is now available on demand for anyone, in any global region.

Supporting Quote:

“ ElasticON Global 2021 has been a great opportunity to show how Elastic is continuing to deliver on our vision to develop solutions that help users put their data to work in smarter, more efficient ways,” said Ash Kulkarni, chief product officer, Elastic. “ With the power of search, Elastic is helping businesses solve data challenges and better protect and defend their investments by surfacing relevant information at the right time, keeping mission-critical applications and infrastructure performing, and uncovering indicators of compromise to protect against cyber threats.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Chloe Guillemot



Elastic Public Relations



PR-Team@elastic.co