Elastic Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue of $223.9 million, Up 43% year-over-year

Q3 Elastic Cloud Revenue of $80.4 million, Up 79% year-over-year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended January 31, 2022).

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $223.9 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis

Elastic Cloud revenue was $80.4 million, an increase of 79% year-over-year, or 80% on a constant currency basis

GAAP operating loss was $45.8 million; GAAP operating margin was -20%

Non-GAAP operating profit was $0.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 0%

GAAP net loss per share was $0.61; non-GAAP loss per share was $0.12

Operating cash flow was $5.1 million with adjusted free cash flow of $15.8 million

Cash and cash equivalents were $864.4 million as of January 31, 2022

“ We delivered another record quarter and exceeded our revenue expectations, fueled by increasing consumption trends in Elastic Cloud. Our cloud business grew 79% year-over-year and now accounts for 36% of total revenue,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. “ I look forward to us executing against the large and growing market opportunity ahead of us, particularly in cloud. I am confident that our demonstrated success, combined with the relevance of our solutions, enables us to capture this sizeable opportunity.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics

Total subscription customer count was over 17,900, compared to over 17,000 in Q2 FY22, and over 13,800 in Q3 FY21

Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 890, compared to over 830 in Q2 FY22, and over 670 in Q3 FY21

Net Expansion Rate was slightly above Q2 FY22 and just below 130%

Business Highlights

Cloud Momentum

Delivered a more simplified Elastic Cloud on AWS onboarding and trial experience and expanded cloud-native AWS integrations which include AWS FireLens, Amazon S3 Storage Lens, the Elastic Serverless Forwarder in the AWS Serverless Application Repository, Elastic and AWS Web Application Firewall, and the Elastic and AWS Network Firewall

Product Innovations

Announced Elastic 8.0 with major enhancements to Elasticsearch’s vector search capabilities, new native support for modern natural language processing models, increasingly simplified data onboarding, and a streamlined security experience

with major enhancements to Elasticsearch’s vector search capabilities, new native support for modern natural language processing models, increasingly simplified data onboarding, and a streamlined security experience Announced Elastic 7.16 with new features enabling simplified data ingestion into the Elastic Search Platform, including dozens of prebuilt Elastic Agent data integrations, and observability tooling for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines

Community Momentum

Hosted the second annual Elastic Community Conference with 2,000+ global attendees participating in more than 60 sessions

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending April 30, 2022):

Total revenue is expected to be between $230 million and $232 million

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -5.5% and -4.5%

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.24 and $0.20, assuming between 93.1 million and 94.1 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

For fiscal 2022 (ending April 30, 2022):

Total revenue is expected to be between $853 million and $855 million

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -0.4% and -0.2%

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.38, assuming between 92.0 million and 93.0 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic’s executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic’s Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. Slides will accompany the webcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic’s financial results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risk and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022, our expectations regarding demand for our products and solutions and our future revenue, our assessments of the strength of our solutions and products, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, our expectations regarding market and growth opportunities and our ability to address those opportunities, our expectations regarding the growth and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offering, and the expected benefits of our investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs in light of currently available information regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings, including security-related product and Elastic Cloud offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings, including the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our inability to realize value from investments in the business, including R&D investments and strategic transactions; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any variants, on the macroeconomic environment, on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses of our customers and partners, including their spending priorities, the effect of lockdowns, restrictions and new regulations; the impact of our licensing model on the use and adoption of our software; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; our beliefs and objectives for future operations; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy, including by expanding our relationships with our partners, and expand in our existing markets and into new markets, and our ability to forecast customer retention and expansion; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Any additional or unforeseen effect from the COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Janice Oh



Elastic Investor Relations



ir@elastic.co

Lisa Boughner



Elastic Corporate Communications



lisa.boughner@elastic.co

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue License – self-managed $ 20,119 $ 15,280 $ 54,457 $ 45,673 Subscription – self-managed and SaaS 189,495 131,969 522,599 357,127 Total subscription revenue 209,614 147,249 577,056 402,800 Professional services 14,330 9,866 45,963 28,079 Total revenue 223,944 157,115 623,019 430,879 Cost of revenue Cost of license – self-managed 501 346 1,242 1,039 Cost of subscription – self-managed and SaaS 47,076 31,426 126,097 86,464 Total cost of revenue – subscription 47,577 31,772 127,339 87,503 Cost of professional services 13,707 10,196 37,491 27,744 Total cost of revenue 61,284 41,968 164,830 115,247 Gross profit 162,660 115,147 458,189 315,632 Operating expenses Research and development 71,749 51,400 194,894 143,766 Sales and marketing 105,069 71,087 288,055 191,712 General and administrative 31,691 27,121 89,298 72,555 Total operating expenses 208,509 149,608 572,247 408,033 Operating loss (45,849 ) (34,461 ) (114,058 ) (92,401 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (6,175 ) (65 ) (14,327 ) (78 ) Other income (expense), net (861 ) (2,312 ) (509 ) 8,502 Loss before income taxes (52,885 ) (36,838 ) (128,894 ) (83,977 ) Provision for income taxes 3,841 1,136 9,344 2,156 Net loss $ (56,726 ) $ (37,974 ) $ (138,238 ) $ (86,133 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 93,015,185 88,341,038 92,140,919 86,296,028

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) As of

January 31, 2022 As of

April 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 864,363 $ 400,814 Restricted cash 3,928 2,894 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,729 and $2,344 as of January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021, respectively 146,218 160,415 Deferred contract acquisition costs 38,938 36,089 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,405 37,002 Total current assets 1,092,852 637,214 Property and equipment, net 6,739 8,881 Goodwill 304,155 198,851 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,454 25,464 Intangible assets, net 49,948 36,286 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 62,980 50,263 Deferred tax assets 3,765 3,697 Other assets 17,403 12,516 Total assets $ 1,559,296 $ 973,172 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,792 $ 7,248 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,110 28,909 Accrued compensation and benefits 56,181 52,525 Operating lease liabilities 8,983 8,528 Deferred revenue 362,287 352,805 Total current liabilities 491,353 450,015 Deferred revenue, non-current 33,395 44,895 Long-term debt, net 566,271 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,879 19,649 Other liabilities, non-current 21,089 7,782 Total liabilities 1,126,987 522,341 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021 — — Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 93,420,927 and 90,533,985 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021, respectively 982 948 Treasury stock (369 ) (369 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,197,570 1,071,675 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,318 ) (8,105 ) Accumulated deficit (751,556 ) (613,318 ) Total shareholders’ equity 432,309 450,831 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,559,296 $ 973,172

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (56,726 ) $ (37,974 ) $ (138,238 ) $ (86,133 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,233 4,290 14,558 12,856 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 14,803 10,282 43,373 28,455 Amortization of debt issuance costs 247 — 554 — Non-cash operating lease cost 2,417 1,822 6,259 5,256 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 37,393 25,227 96,971 65,305 Deferred income taxes 30 (2 ) (219 ) (288 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 1,703 1,461 1,707 (9,463 ) Other — 22 98 11 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 9,282 15,183 9,801 15,246 Deferred contract acquisition costs (21,957 ) (16,740 ) (61,234 ) (54,612 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,868 ) 3,717 (2,650 ) 4,817 Other assets 2,534 1,197 (803 ) 5,237 Accounts payable 3,967 (3,683 ) 14,452 (6,321 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 820 2,757 17,539 1,696 Accrued compensation and benefits 863 (5,168 ) 4,686 (5,859 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,455 ) (1,867 ) (6,438 ) (5,402 ) Deferred revenue 11,768 18,877 8,306 53,309 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,054 19,401 8,722 24,110 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (236 ) (1,076 ) (987 ) (2,732 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (1,514 ) — (4,227 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,750 ) — (119,854 ) — Other — — — 1,320 Net cash used in investing activities (13,500 ) (1,076 ) (125,068 ) (1,412 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of senior notes — — 575,000 — Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 6,709 22,324 27,540 67,554 Payments of debt issuance costs (49 ) — (9,283 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 6,660 22,324 593,257 67,554 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,921 ) 3,529 (12,328 ) 5,848 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (10,707 ) 44,178 464,583 96,100 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 878,998 351,311 403,708 299,389 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 868,291 $ 395,489 $ 868,291 $ 395,489

Elastic N.V. REVENUE BY TYPE (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amount % of Total Revenue Amount % of Total Revenue Amount % of Total Revenue Amount % of Total Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 80,402 36 % $ 44,929 29 % $ 210,963 34 % $ 114,984 27 % Other subscription 129,212 58 % 102,320 65 % 366,093 59 % 287,816 66 % Total subscription revenue 209,614 94 % 147,249 94 % 577,056 93 % 402,800 93 % Professional services 14,330 6 % 9,866 6 % 45,963 7 % 28,079 7 % Total revenue $ 223,944 100 % $ 157,115 100 % $ 623,019 100 % $ 430,879 100 %

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA CALCULATED BILLINGS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 223,944 $ 157,115 $ 623,019 $ 430,879 Add: Increase in deferred revenue 11,768 18,877 8,306 53,309 Less: Increase in unbilled accounts receivable (2,711 ) (2,790 ) (2,102 ) (3,214 ) Calculated billings $ 233,001 $ 173,202 $ 629,223 $ 480,974

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,054 $ 19,401 $ 8,722 $ 24,110 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (236 ) (1,076 ) (987 ) (2,732 ) Less: Capitalization of internal-use software (1,514 ) — (4,227 ) — Add: Interest paid on long-term debt 12,452 — 12,452 $ — Adjusted free cash flow $ 15,756 $ 18,325 $ 15,960 $ 21,378 Net cash used in investing activities $ (13,500 ) $ (1,076 ) $ (125,068 ) $ (1,412 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 6,660 $ 22,234 $ 593,257 $ 67,554 Net cash provided by operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) 2 % 13 % 1 % 6 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) — % (1 )% — % (1 )% Less: Capitalization of internal-use software (as a percentage of total revenue) (1 )% — % — % — % Add: Interest paid on long-term debt (as a percentage of total revenue) 6 % — % 2 % — % Adjusted free cash flow margin 7 % 12 % 3 % 5 %

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit Reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 162,660 $ 115,147 $ 458,189 $ 315,632 Stock-based compensation expense 3,790 3,198 10,855 8,352 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 260 589 1,065 911 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,046 2,110 7,556 6,328 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 169,756 $ 121,044 $ 477,665 $ 331,223 Gross Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP gross margin 72.6 % 73.3 % 73.5 % 73.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.7 % 2.0 % 1.7 % 1.9 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 0.1 % 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75.8 % 77.0 % 76.7 % 76.9 % Operating Loss Reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (45,849 ) $ (34,461 ) $ (114,058 ) $ (92,401 ) Stock-based compensation expense 37,393 25,227 97,553 65,305 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,643 5,685 8,634 10,436 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,277 3,538 11,644 10,630 Acquisition-related expenses 2,731 — 4,999 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 195 $ (11 ) $ 8,772 $ (6,030 ) Operating Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP operating margin (20.5 )% (21.9 )% (18.3 )% (21.4 )% Stock-based compensation expense 16.7 % 16.1 % 15.7 % 15.2 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 0.7 % 3.6 % 1.4 % 2.4 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.9 % 2.3 % 1.9 % 2.5 % Acquisition-related expenses 1.2 % 0.0 % 0.8 % 0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 0.1 % 0.0 % 1.4 % (1.4 )% Net Loss Reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (56,726 ) $ (37,974 ) $ (138,238 ) $ (86,133 ) Stock-based compensation expense 37,393 25,227 97,553 65,305 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,643 5,685 8,634 10,436 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,277 3,538 11,644 10,630 Acquisition-related expenses 2,731 — 4,999 — Income tax(2) (148 ) (427 ) (679 ) (577 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (10,830 ) $ (3,951 ) $ (16,087 ) $ (339 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.17 ) $ — Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 93,015,185 88,341,038 92,140,919 86,296,028

(1) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data.

(2) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue reconciliation: GAAP cost of license – self-managed $ 501 $ 346 $ 1,242 $ 1,039 Amortization of acquired intangibles (501 ) (346 ) (1,242 ) (1,039 ) Non-GAAP cost of license – self -managed $ — $ — $ — $ — GAAP cost of subscription – self-managed and SaaS $ 47,076 $ 31,426 $ 126,097 $ 86,464 Stock-based compensation expense (2,064 ) (1,839 ) (6,262 ) (5,065 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (147 ) (267 ) (474 ) (487 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2,545 ) (1,764 ) (6,314 ) (5,289 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription – self-managed and SaaS $ 42,320 $ 27,556 $ 113,047 $ 75,623 GAAP cost of professional services $ 13,707 $ 10,196 $ 37,491 $ 27,744 Stock-based compensation expense (1,726 ) (1,359 ) (4,593 ) (3,287 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (113 ) (322 ) (591 ) (424 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services $ 11,868 $ 8,515 $ 32,307 $ 24,033 Operating expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expense $ 71,749 $ 51,400 $ 194,894 $ 143,766 Stock-based compensation expense (16,029 ) (9,516 ) (41,784 ) (24,309 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (663 ) (1,243 ) (2,916 ) (2,702 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2,713 ) — (3,695 ) — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 52,344 $ 40,641 $ 146,499 $ 116,755 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 105,069 $ 71,087 $ 288,055 $ 191,712 Stock-based compensation expense (12,545 ) (8,372 ) (30,798 ) (22,519 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (512 ) (1,723 ) (3,874 ) (3,494 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,231 ) (1,428 ) (4,088 ) (4,302 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 90,781 $ 59,564 $ 249,295 $ 161,397 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 31,691 $ 27,121 $ 89,298 $ 72,555 Stock-based compensation expense (5,029 ) (4,141 ) (14,116 ) (10,125 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (208 ) (2,130 ) (779 ) (3,329 ) Acquisition-related expenses (18 ) — (1,304 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 26,436 $ 20,850 $ 73,099 $ 59,101

