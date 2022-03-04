Elastic Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue of $223.9 million, Up 43% year-over-year
Q3 Elastic Cloud Revenue of $80.4 million, Up 79% year-over-year
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended January 31, 2022).
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $223.9 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis
- Elastic Cloud revenue was $80.4 million, an increase of 79% year-over-year, or 80% on a constant currency basis
- GAAP operating loss was $45.8 million; GAAP operating margin was -20%
- Non-GAAP operating profit was $0.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 0%
- GAAP net loss per share was $0.61; non-GAAP loss per share was $0.12
- Operating cash flow was $5.1 million with adjusted free cash flow of $15.8 million
- Cash and cash equivalents were $864.4 million as of January 31, 2022
“We delivered another record quarter and exceeded our revenue expectations, fueled by increasing consumption trends in Elastic Cloud. Our cloud business grew 79% year-over-year and now accounts for 36% of total revenue,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. “I look forward to us executing against the large and growing market opportunity ahead of us, particularly in cloud. I am confident that our demonstrated success, combined with the relevance of our solutions, enables us to capture this sizeable opportunity.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
Key Customer Metrics
- Total subscription customer count was over 17,900, compared to over 17,000 in Q2 FY22, and over 13,800 in Q3 FY21
- Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 890, compared to over 830 in Q2 FY22, and over 670 in Q3 FY21
- Net Expansion Rate was slightly above Q2 FY22 and just below 130%
Business Highlights
Cloud Momentum
- Delivered a more simplified Elastic Cloud on AWS onboarding and trial experience and expanded cloud-native AWS integrations which include AWS FireLens, Amazon S3 Storage Lens, the Elastic Serverless Forwarder in the AWS Serverless Application Repository, Elastic and AWS Web Application Firewall, and the Elastic and AWS Network Firewall
Product Innovations
- Announced Elastic 8.0 with major enhancements to Elasticsearch’s vector search capabilities, new native support for modern natural language processing models, increasingly simplified data onboarding, and a streamlined security experience
- Announced Elastic 7.16 with new features enabling simplified data ingestion into the Elastic Search Platform, including dozens of prebuilt Elastic Agent data integrations, and observability tooling for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines
Community Momentum
- Hosted the second annual Elastic Community Conference with 2,000+ global attendees participating in more than 60 sessions
Financial Outlook
The Company is providing the following guidance:
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending April 30, 2022):
- Total revenue is expected to be between $230 million and $232 million
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -5.5% and -4.5%
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.24 and $0.20, assuming between 93.1 million and 94.1 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
For fiscal 2022 (ending April 30, 2022):
- Total revenue is expected to be between $853 million and $855 million
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -0.4% and -0.2%
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.38, assuming between 92.0 million and 93.0 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Conference Call and Webcast
Elastic’s executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic’s Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. Slides will accompany the webcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available for two months.
About Elastic
Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic’s financial results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risk and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022, our expectations regarding demand for our products and solutions and our future revenue, our assessments of the strength of our solutions and products, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, our expectations regarding market and growth opportunities and our ability to address those opportunities, our expectations regarding the growth and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offering, and the expected benefits of our investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs in light of currently available information regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings, including security-related product and Elastic Cloud offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings, including the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our inability to realize value from investments in the business, including R&D investments and strategic transactions; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any variants, on the macroeconomic environment, on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses of our customers and partners, including their spending priorities, the effect of lockdowns, restrictions and new regulations; the impact of our licensing model on the use and adoption of our software; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; our beliefs and objectives for future operations; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy, including by expanding our relationships with our partners, and expand in our existing markets and into new markets, and our ability to forecast customer retention and expansion; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.
Any additional or unforeseen effect from the COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Elastic N.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License – self-managed
|
$
|
20,119
|
|
|
$
|
15,280
|
|
|
$
|
54,457
|
|
|
$
|
45,673
|
|
Subscription – self-managed and SaaS
|
|
189,495
|
|
|
|
131,969
|
|
|
|
522,599
|
|
|
|
357,127
|
|
Total subscription revenue
|
|
209,614
|
|
|
|
147,249
|
|
|
|
577,056
|
|
|
|
402,800
|
|
Professional services
|
|
14,330
|
|
|
|
9,866
|
|
|
|
45,963
|
|
|
|
28,079
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
223,944
|
|
|
|
157,115
|
|
|
|
623,019
|
|
|
|
430,879
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of license – self-managed
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
1,242
|
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
Cost of subscription – self-managed and SaaS
|
|
47,076
|
|
|
|
31,426
|
|
|
|
126,097
|
|
|
|
86,464
|
|
Total cost of revenue – subscription
|
|
47,577
|
|
|
|
31,772
|
|
|
|
127,339
|
|
|
|
87,503
|
|
Cost of professional services
|
|
13,707
|
|
|
|
10,196
|
|
|
|
37,491
|
|
|
|
27,744
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
61,284
|
|
|
|
41,968
|
|
|
|
164,830
|
|
|
|
115,247
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
162,660
|
|
|
|
115,147
|
|
|
|
458,189
|
|
|
|
315,632
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
71,749
|
|
|
|
51,400
|
|
|
|
194,894
|
|
|
|
143,766
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
105,069
|
|
|
|
71,087
|
|
|
|
288,055
|
|
|
|
191,712
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
31,691
|
|
|
|
27,121
|
|
|
|
89,298
|
|
|
|
72,555
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
208,509
|
|
|
|
149,608
|
|
|
|
572,247
|
|
|
|
408,033
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(45,849
|
)
|
|
|
(34,461
|
)
|
|
|
(114,058
|
)
|
|
|
(92,401
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(6,175
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(14,327
|
)
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(861
|
)
|
|
|
(2,312
|
)
|
|
|
(509
|
)
|
|
|
8,502
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(52,885
|
)
|
|
|
(36,838
|
)
|
|
|
(128,894
|
)
|
|
|
(83,977
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
3,841
|
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
|
9,344
|
|
|
|
2,156
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(56,726
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,974
|
)
|
|
$
|
(138,238
|
)
|
|
$
|
(86,133
|
)
|
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.50
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.00
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|
|
93,015,185
|
|
|
|
88,341,038
|
|
|
|
92,140,919
|
|
|
|
86,296,028
|
|
Elastic N.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
Assets
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
864,363
|
|
|
$
|
400,814
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
3,928
|
|
|
|
2,894
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,729 and $2,344 as of January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021, respectively
|
|
146,218
|
|
|
|
160,415
|
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
38,938
|
|
|
|
36,089
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
39,405
|
|
|
|
37,002
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,092,852
|
|
|
|
637,214
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,739
|
|
|
|
8,881
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
304,155
|
|
|
|
198,851
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
21,454
|
|
|
|
25,464
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
49,948
|
|
|
|
36,286
|
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
|
|
62,980
|
|
|
|
50,263
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
3,765
|
|
|
|
3,697
|
|
Other assets
|
|
17,403
|
|
|
|
12,516
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,559,296
|
|
|
$
|
973,172
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
21,792
|
|
|
$
|
7,248
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
42,110
|
|
|
|
28,909
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
56,181
|
|
|
|
52,525
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
8,983
|
|
|
|
8,528
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
362,287
|
|
|
|
352,805
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
491,353
|
|
|
|
450,015
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
33,395
|
|
|
|
44,895
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
566,271
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
14,879
|
|
|
|
19,649
|
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
|
21,089
|
|
|
|
7,782
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,126,987
|
|
|
|
522,341
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 93,420,927 and 90,533,985 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021, respectively
|
|
982
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(369
|
)
|
|
|
(369
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,197,570
|
|
|
|
1,071,675
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(14,318
|
)
|
|
|
(8,105
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(751,556
|
)
|
|
|
(613,318
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
432,309
|
|
|
|
450,831
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,559,296
|
|
|
$
|
973,172
|
|
Elastic N.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(56,726
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,974
|
)
|
|
$
|
(138,238
|
)
|
|
$
|
(86,133
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,233
|
|
|
|
4,290
|
|
|
|
14,558
|
|
|
|
12,856
|
|
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
14,803
|
|
|
|
10,282
|
|
|
|
43,373
|
|
|
|
28,455
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash operating lease cost
|
|
2,417
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
6,259
|
|
|
|
5,256
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
37,393
|
|
|
|
25,227
|
|
|
|
96,971
|
|
|
|
65,305
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(219
|
)
|
|
|
(288
|
)
|
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|
|
1,703
|
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
|
(9,463
|
)
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
9,282
|
|
|
|
15,183
|
|
|
|
9,801
|
|
|
|
15,246
|
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
(21,957
|
)
|
|
|
(16,740
|
)
|
|
|
(61,234
|
)
|
|
|
(54,612
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(4,868
|
)
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
|
|
(2,650
|
)
|
|
|
4,817
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,534
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
(803
|
)
|
|
|
5,237
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
3,967
|
|
|
|
(3,683
|
)
|
|
|
14,452
|
|
|
|
(6,321
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
17,539
|
|
|
|
1,696
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
863
|
|
|
|
(5,168
|
)
|
|
|
4,686
|
|
|
|
(5,859
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(2,455
|
)
|
|
|
(1,867
|
)
|
|
|
(6,438
|
)
|
|
|
(5,402
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
11,768
|
|
|
|
18,877
|
|
|
|
8,306
|
|
|
|
53,309
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
5,054
|
|
|
|
19,401
|
|
|
|
8,722
|
|
|
|
24,110
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
(1,076
|
)
|
|
|
(987
|
)
|
|
|
(2,732
|
)
|
Capitalization of internal-use software costs
|
|
(1,514
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,227
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(11,750
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(119,854
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(13,500
|
)
|
|
|
(1,076
|
)
|
|
|
(125,068
|
)
|
|
|
(1,412
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of senior notes
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
575,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options
|
|
6,709
|
|
|
|
22,324
|
|
|
|
27,540
|
|
|
|
67,554
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(9,283
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
6,660
|
|
|
|
22,324
|
|
|
|
593,257
|
|
|
|
67,554
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(8,921
|
)
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
|
(12,328
|
)
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(10,707
|
)
|
|
|
44,178
|
|
|
|
464,583
|
|
|
|
96,100
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
878,998
|
|
|
|
351,311
|
|
|
|
403,708
|
|
|
|
299,389
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
868,291
|
|
|
$
|
395,489
|
|
|
$
|
868,291
|
|
|
$
|
395,489
|
|
Elastic N.V.
REVENUE BY TYPE
(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
Revenue
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
Revenue
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
Revenue
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
Revenue
|
Elastic Cloud
|
$ 80,402
|
|
36 %
|
|
$ 44,929
|
|
29 %
|
|
$ 210,963
|
|
34 %
|
|
$ 114,984
|
|
27 %
|
Other subscription
|
129,212
|
|
58 %
|
|
102,320
|
|
65 %
|
|
366,093
|
|
59 %
|
|
287,816
|
|
66 %
|
Total subscription revenue
|
209,614
|
|
94 %
|
|
147,249
|
|
94 %
|
|
577,056
|
|
93 %
|
|
402,800
|
|
93 %
|
Professional services
|
14,330
|
|
6 %
|
|
9,866
|
|
6 %
|
|
45,963
|
|
7 %
|
|
28,079
|
|
7 %
|
Total revenue
|
$ 223,944
|
|
100 %
|
|
$ 157,115
|
|
100 %
|
|
$ 623,019
|
|
100 %
|
|
$ 430,879
|
|
100 %
|
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
CALCULATED BILLINGS
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
223,944
|
|
|
$
|
157,115
|
|
|
$
|
623,019
|
|
|
$
|
430,879
|
|
Add: Increase in deferred revenue
|
|
11,768
|
|
|
|
18,877
|
|
|
|
8,306
|
|
|
|
53,309
|
|
Less: Increase in unbilled accounts receivable
|
|
(2,711
|
)
|
|
|
(2,790
|
)
|
|
|
(2,102
|
)
|
|
|
(3,214
|
)
|
Calculated billings
|
$
|
233,001
|
|
|
$
|
173,202
|
|
|
$
|
629,223
|
|
|
$
|
480,974
|
|
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
5,054
|
|
|
$
|
19,401
|
|
|
$
|
8,722
|
|
|
$
|
24,110
|
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
(1,076
|
)
|
|
|
(987
|
)
|
|
|
(2,732
|
)
|
Less: Capitalization of internal-use software
|
|
(1,514
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,227
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Interest paid on long-term debt
|
|
12,452
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,452
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
15,756
|
|
|
$
|
18,325
|
|
|
$
|
15,960
|
|
|
$
|
21,378
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(13,500
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,076
|
)
|
|
$
|
(125,068
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,412
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
6,660
|
|
|
$
|
22,234
|
|
|
$
|
593,257
|
|
|
$
|
67,554
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue)
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Less: Capitalization of internal-use software (as a percentage of total revenue)
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Add: Interest paid on long-term debt (as a percentage of total revenue)
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Adjusted free cash flow margin
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
(amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Gross Profit Reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
162,660
|
|
|
$
|
115,147
|
|
|
$
|
458,189
|
|
|
$
|
315,632
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
3,790
|
|
|
|
3,198
|
|
|
|
10,855
|
|
|
|
8,352
|
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
|
911
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
3,046
|
|
|
|
2,110
|
|
|
|
7,556
|
|
|
|
6,328
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
169,756
|
|
|
$
|
121,044
|
|
|
$
|
477,665
|
|
|
$
|
331,223
|
|
Gross Margin Reconciliation(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
72.6
|
%
|
|
|
73.3
|
%
|
|
|
73.5
|
%
|
|
|
73.3
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
75.8
|
%
|
|
|
77.0
|
%
|
|
|
76.7
|
%
|
|
|
76.9
|
%
|
Operating Loss Reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(45,849
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,461
|
)
|
|
$
|
(114,058
|
)
|
|
$
|
(92,401
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
37,393
|
|
|
|
25,227
|
|
|
|
97,553
|
|
|
|
65,305
|
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
1,643
|
|
|
|
5,685
|
|
|
|
8,634
|
|
|
|
10,436
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
4,277
|
|
|
|
3,538
|
|
|
|
11,644
|
|
|
|
10,630
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
2,731
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,999
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
195
|
|
|
$
|
(11
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,772
|
|
|
$
|
(6,030
|
)
|
Operating Margin Reconciliation(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
(20.5
|
)%
|
|
|
(21.9
|
)%
|
|
|
(18.3
|
)%
|
|
|
(21.4
|
)%
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
Net Loss Reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(56,726
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,974
|
)
|
|
$
|
(138,238
|
)
|
|
$
|
(86,133
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
37,393
|
|
|
|
25,227
|
|
|
|
97,553
|
|
|
|
65,305
|
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
1,643
|
|
|
|
5,685
|
|
|
|
8,634
|
|
|
|
10,436
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
4,277
|
|
|
|
3,538
|
|
|
|
11,644
|
|
|
|
10,630
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
2,731
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,999
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax(2)
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
(427
|
)
|
|
|
(679
|
)
|
|
|
(577
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(10,830
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,951
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,087
|
)
|
|
$
|
(339
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|
|
93,015,185
|
|
|
|
88,341,038
|
|
|
|
92,140,919
|
|
|
|
86,296,028
|
(1) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data.
(2) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.
|
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cost of revenue reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP cost of license – self-managed
|
$
|
501
|
|
|
$
|
346
|
|
|
$
|
1,242
|
|
|
$
|
1,039
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
(501
|
)
|
|
|
(346
|
)
|
|
|
(1,242
|
)
|
|
|
(1,039
|
)
|
Non-GAAP cost of license – self -managed
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
GAAP cost of subscription – self-managed and SaaS
|
$
|
47,076
|
|
|
$
|
31,426
|
|
|
$
|
126,097
|
|
|
$
|
86,464
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(2,064
|
)
|
|
|
(1,839
|
)
|
|
|
(6,262
|
)
|
|
|
(5,065
|
)
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
|
(267
|
)
|
|
|
(474
|
)
|
|
|
(487
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
(2,545
|
)
|
|
|
(1,764
|
)
|
|
|
(6,314
|
)
|
|
|
(5,289
|
)
|
Non-GAAP cost of subscription – self-managed and SaaS
|
$
|
42,320
|
|
|
$
|
27,556
|
|
|
$
|
113,047
|
|
|
$
|
75,623
|
|
GAAP cost of professional services
|
$
|
13,707
|
|
|
$
|
10,196
|
|
|
$
|
37,491
|
|
|
$
|
27,744
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(1,726
|
)
|
|
|
(1,359
|
)
|
|
|
(4,593
|
)
|
|
|
(3,287
|
)
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
|
(322
|
)
|
|
|
(591
|
)
|
|
|
(424
|
)
|
Non-GAAP cost of professional services
|
$
|
11,868
|
|
|
$
|
8,515
|
|
|
$
|
32,307
|
|
|
$
|
24,033
|
|
Operating expenses reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
71,749
|
|
|
$
|
51,400
|
|
|
$
|
194,894
|
|
|
$
|
143,766
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(16,029
|
)
|
|
|
(9,516
|
)
|
|
|
(41,784
|
)
|
|
|
(24,309
|
)
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(663
|
)
|
|
|
(1,243
|
)
|
|
|
(2,916
|
)
|
|
|
(2,702
|
)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
(2,713
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,695
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
52,344
|
|
|
$
|
40,641
|
|
|
$
|
146,499
|
|
|
$
|
116,755
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
$
|
105,069
|
|
|
$
|
71,087
|
|
|
$
|
288,055
|
|
|
$
|
191,712
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(12,545
|
)
|
|
|
(8,372
|
)
|
|
|
(30,798
|
)
|
|
|
(22,519
|
)
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(512
|
)
|
|
|
(1,723
|
)
|
|
|
(3,874
|
)
|
|
|
(3,494
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
(1,231
|
)
|
|
|
(1,428
|
)
|
|
|
(4,088
|
)
|
|
|
(4,302
|
)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|
$
|
90,781
|
|
|
$
|
59,564
|
|
|
$
|
249,295
|
|
|
$
|
161,397
|
|
GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
31,691
|
|
|
$
|
27,121
|
|
|
$
|
89,298
|
|
|
$
|
72,555
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(5,029
|
)
|
|
|
(4,141
|
)
|
|
|
(14,116
|
)
|
|
|
(10,125
|
)
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(208
|
)
|
|
|
(2,130
|
)
|
|
|
(779
|
)
|
|
|
(3,329
|
)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,304
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
26,436
|
|
|
$
|
20,850
|
|
|
$
|
73,099
|
|
|
$
|
59,101
|
