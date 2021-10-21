Elastic Recognized in Industry’s First Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Included Among the Most Significant Vendors in the XDR Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has been named a Contender by Forrester Research in the industry’s first and only evaluation of XDR, The Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021. Download the complimentary report here.

Forrester’s evaluation of XDR providers precedes Elastic’s launch of the industry’s first free and open Limitless XDR to modernize security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM), security analytics, and endpoint security.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “ Elastic is a free and open SIEM that gives security teams the freedom and flexibility to deploy and fully customize the offering as they see fit. Customizable detection engineering with Elastic is a core strength for its simplicity.” The report also cites that, “ The Elastic stack is infinitely adaptable, which best serves security teams that want complete control over detection engineering, deployment, and inputs.”

Elastic Limitless XDR is anchored in SIEM and enriched by a single agent for endpoint security to eliminate data silos, reduce alert fatigue, and arm practitioners to stop threats at cloud scale. Built into a single platform, Elastic Limitless XDR extends visibility across any environment to prevent, detect, and respond to threats and eliminate blind spots, everywhere.

For more information, read The Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021 and our blog post, Emerging in the XDR Market.

Supporting Quote:

“ We’re excited to be recognized so early in our XDR journey at Elastic Security,” said Nate Fick, General Manager, Security at Elastic. “ The evaluation took place on Elastic Security version 7.13—one release prior to our official launch of Limitless XDR. To have been recognized as a player in the XDR space even before launching our own official XDR offering, including the first general availability of our integrated endpoint security capabilities, in our opinion, speaks to the compounding value we have been providing security teams in this growing category.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Elastic Public Relations



Chloe Guillemot



PR-Team@elastic.co