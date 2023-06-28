Elastic recognized as the winner of the 2023 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace and U.S. Business Transformation, Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic® (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced it has won two 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Commercial Marketplace. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Elastic was recognized for the following awards.

2023 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year Award. This achievement highlights the winner’s exceptional work delivering solutions and services built on Microsoft platforms that positively impact mutual customers worldwide.

2023 Microsoft US Business Transformation, Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year Award. The award recognizes partners that excel at providing innovative and unique solutions via Microsoft’s Azure commercial marketplace.

“ We’re delighted to be recognized by Microsoft for the value we provide to our mutual customers. Elastic recognizes that organizations need complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for security, observability, and search to solve their complex data challenges,” said Laurent Mechain, vice president, Strategic Alliances. “ With Elastic Cloud on Azure, customers have visibility into their entire Azure environment through a single pane of glass, and when they subscribe to Elastic Cloud through the Azure Commercial Marketplace, they can use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment for Elastic Cloud services. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value and drive innovation in the industry.”

To provide the fastest path to get started with Elastic, customers can deploy Elastic Cloud (Elasticsearch) – an Azure Native ISV Service – smoothly via the Azure Marketplace and integrate seamlessly thanks to a first-party integration. Elastic Cloud on Azure is built to scale across geographies for redundancy and minimal latency and autoscales specific nodes for consistent performance. Elastic’s global coverage enables customers to spin up deployments on Azure in 16 regions worldwide, with frictionless and consolidated billing.

“ Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “ The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

