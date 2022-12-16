Elastic Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines

Company positioned farthest to the right for Completeness of Vision

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the newly published 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines1. Download the complimentary report here.

According to the report, “ Insight engines (IEs) draw data from a wide variety of sources and types — ‘wide data,’ including repositories, websites and databases — into a central index that can be queried. Doing so enables insight engines to serve as a mediator for information to support decision and action, or data to support automation. In this way, they enable search within the enterprise or on websites, but also go beyond this to support higher levels of digital experience such as answering questions, making contextual recommendations and deriving insights.”

Elastic Enterprise Search dramatically simplifies the creation of search experiences for both customer- and employee-facing search applications. Thousands of organizations, including eBay, CVS, Merck, Pfizer, Asana, and Twilio use Elastic as their Enterprise Search Platform.

Over the past 12 months, Elastic has made significant investments to simplify customer adoption and address the needs of vertical markets, including government, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and ecommerce. Elastic has also accelerated the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for search with enhanced vector search and native support for natural language processing models with approximate nearest neighbor capabilities.

According to Gartner Peer Insights, Insight Engines customers give Elastic Enterprise Search an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 in the Insight Engines market based on 266 reviews, as of December 13, 20222. Elastic reviews include the following:

“ Elasticsearch is a very fast search engine backend for applications which require simple to complex search, faceting/filtering, support for natural language processing, pattern matching, transformation and much more. The parser provided by Elasticsearch is quite powerful and can be customized for our needs. The tool works well with Kibana and Logstash. All querying is based on REST API calls and programmatically it’s easy to do customizations and integrations as support for modern tech stack is very good.” (read the full review)



— Senior Manager in the Hardware Industry

“ Traditional insight engines that we’ve installed in the past have resulted in significant expenses and a long time to value, but Elasticsearch is a unique and advanced solution that allows us to quickly and easily get started with insight engines and enables us to fulfill the growing demands of our customer in a timely and excellent manner. Elasticsearch features powerful and versatile searching functionality that allows it to quickly search any type of textual material. This plays a vital role in our organization and our multiple departments rely on it to complete their complex tasks.” (read the full review)



— Marketing Contact Manager in the IT Services Industry

“ I utilized Elasticsearch in my organization as a quick and easy way to provide search functionality to text-based data and to simply run analytics for our dashboard. It saved a lot of time and effort with the help of these features.“ (read the full review)



— Sr. Director, Sales Effectiveness & Enab. in the Professional Services Industry

For more information, download the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines and read the blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“ We are incredibly pleased to be named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, positioned farthest to the right for our completeness of vision,” said Matt Riley, General Manager, Enterprise Search, Elastic. “ As we continue to build on our long-established position as the most popular search engine for developers, we believe this recognition further validates our ability to help enterprises build successful search-powered applications for both customer and employee use cases.”

