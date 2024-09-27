Elastic Listed in AWS “ICMP” for the US Federal Government

The Elastic Search AI Platform is now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, today announced that it listed the Elastic Search AI Platform in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.





The Elastic Search AI platform is a powerful search, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics engine with a highly scalable data and vector database. It provides solutions to proactively monitor systems, modernize SecOps with AI and build generative AI search experiences. The platform delivers the speed and scale required to act on relevant results in real time across massive amounts of unstructured and structured data.

“ Through the Elastic Search AI Platform we’re providing the precision of search with the intelligence of AI to allow agencies to build innovative applications, proactively solve their observability issues, and keep pace with the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape,” said Chris Townsend, vice president of public sector, Elastic. “ By offering our entire platform on ICMP, we’re giving the government an additional avenue to access the full power of search and AI, allowing federal agencies to turn their data into actionable insights.”

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

