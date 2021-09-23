Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic App Search Web Crawler and New Customization Features for Workplace Search in Elastic Enterprise Search

Simplifying Content Ingestion and Optimizing Search Experience for Users

Delivering powerful new search experiences for any use case with the general availability of web crawler for Elastic App Search

of web crawler for Elastic Search Enabling teams to customize the search experiences they create in Workplace Search to meet the needs of their organization

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new updates and enhancements across the Elastic Enterprise Search Solution in its 7.15 release, including the general availability of the native Elastic App Search web crawler and new personalization capabilities in Elastic Workplace Search.

The web crawler, now generally available, offers a fast and efficient way for users to ingest content directly from publicly accessible web sites and create powerful, new search experiences for any use case without having to write code or access the underlying datastore.

The native web crawler also provides enhanced performance and stability features, such as automatic crawling controls and content extraction tools, streamlining implementation for users and optimizing content findability within their App Search engines.

In addition, customization features in Elastic Workplace Search enable users to unify internal search experiences, meet infrastructure demands, and deliver relevant real-time results to meet the needs of their organizations. New features include:

Customized internal search branding to give users the ability to create a consistent look and feel across all workplace productivity tools.

Enhanced sync configurability to ensure computing resources meet infrastructure demands and provide real-time results.

Configurable automatic filter detection to automatically recognize natural language queries and deliver relevant search results.

Improved Search API , enabling customers to build custom search implementations within high-traffic applications like intranets and workflow applications.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Enterprise Search 7.15.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Chloe Guillemot



Elastic Public Relations



PR-Team@elastic.co