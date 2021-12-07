Elastic Announces Streamlined Data Integrations to Enhance Cloud Search Experiences

Empowering Customers to Solve Their Data Challenges and Improve Operational Efficiency in the Unified Elastic Search Platform

Enabling customers to observe and protect their entire digital ecosystem with the general availability of dozens of prebuilt Elastic Agent integrations

of dozens of prebuilt Elastic Agent integrations Powering robust collaboration between ITOps, DevOps, and SecOps teams with new certified ServiceNow applications

between ITOps, DevOps, and SecOps teams with new certified ServiceNow applications Delivering tighter integration between AWS and Elastic Cloud to help users ingest data faster

to help users ingest data faster Introducing automated curations in Elastic Enterprise Search to optimize search experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions.

The general availability of dozens of prebuilt Elastic Agent data integrations extends visibility into complex and distributed cloud-native services, enabling users to more quickly solve their data challenges, improve operational efficiency, and, ultimately, provide a better customer experience. New capabilities also include observability tooling for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines with integrations with Ansible, now generally available.

Deepening its existing integrations through new extension points for Elastic cases and alerts, Elastic now offers customers two certified applications in the ServiceNow Store that provide enhanced control over both IT Service Management (ITSM) and Security Incident Response (SIR) integrations and the data that they transmit. Elastic also introduced a new ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) integration to streamline workflows for proactive IT operations. By integrating Elastic with ServiceNow, organizations can standardize and streamline alerting and case management workflows.

Elastic also introduced an AWS FireLens integration, allowing customers to directly ship container logs and events to Elastic Cloud. AWS FireLens is a container log router for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) launch types, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and AWS Fargate.

Additionally, the beta availability of automated curations enables Elastic App Search customers to harness the power of collected analytics and automated suggestions to create better search experiences.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud

Adding integrations with AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF), Cisco Duo, GitHub, Crowdstrike, and 1Password to the dozens of generally available pre-built integrations for Elastic Agent, helping customers simplify data collection and normalization. Additionally, a unified management interface in Kibana simplifies the management of distributed endpoint agents, whether customers are using Elastic Agent, Logstash, Beats, or use case-specific data integrations like the App Search Web Crawler.

Elastic Enterprise Search

Enhanced capabilities in Elastic App Search include support for Google Firebase, enabling users to build premium search experiences into their applications by seamlessly indexing their data to Elastic Cloud. App Search and Workplace Search features are also now accessible in Kibana from a single management interface, providing users with a unified search experience when monitoring and visualizing their search data.

Elastic Observability

Elastic introduces curated data exploration views to provide users with the ability to visualize and overlay multiple dimensions of data. Curated data exploration views are generally available for real user monitoring and synthetics, and in technical preview for mobile APM. Additionally, customers can now start leveraging the centralized management, scalability, security, and one-click integrations of the unified Elastic Agent across web, datastore, middleware, edge, and cloud-native infrastructure.

Elastic Security

Enhancing its prebuilt layered protections, Elastic adds extended malicious behavior prevention and memory threat protection for MacOS and Linux systems to stop advanced attack techniques. The general availability of the OSQuery Manager integration for Elastic Agent enables users to map saved queries results directly to ECS for real-time visibility into system data.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic 7.16.

Supporting Quote:

“ The secret to true performance enhancement lies in the progression from basic log monitoring to large scale analysis across the business,” said Aldana Álvaro, Global Video Monitoring Technical Lead, Telefónica . “ We are now able to explore our data in new and different ways, within one scalable platform and move to a model where we’re innovating and optimizing rather than monitoring and maintaining.”

. “ We are now able to explore our data in new and different ways, within one scalable platform and move to a model where we’re innovating and optimizing rather than monitoring and maintaining.” “ As business leaders accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, they increasingly look to their data to provide actionable insights,” said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. “With the leading platform for search-powered solutions, Elastic helps organizations, their employees, and their customers drive the results that matter—helping people find what they need faster, keeping mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protecting against cyber threats.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jennifer Malleo



PR-Team@elastic.co