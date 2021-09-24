Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in Elastic Observability

Accelerating Root-Cause Analysis and Simplifying Troubleshooting of Modern Cloud Applications

Enhancing visualization and workflow tools to allow users to identify, diagnose and resolve application issues quickly

tools to allow users to identify, diagnose and resolve application issues quickly Delivering faster data ingestion with new Google Cloud Dataflow integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.15 release, enabling users to simplify and accelerate root-cause analysis for faster application troubleshooting of modern cloud applications.

Expanded capabilities include the general availability of Elastic application performance monitoring (APM) correlations. Designed to help DevOps and site reliability teams overcome the overwhelming amount of data and the complex dependencies associated with keeping modern cloud applications running, Elastic APM correlations leverage machine learning to simplify and accelerate root cause analysis.

Visualization and workflow improvements within Elastic Observability provide unified visibility and analysis across the entire application ecosystem with two new troubleshooting views, enabling users to quickly identify, diagnose and resolve application issues.

A new Google Cloud Dataflow integration provides frictionless ingestion of log data directly from the Google Cloud console. This agentless approach drives efficiency for customers by reducing administrative overhead and streamlines monitoring of native Google Cloud services.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Observability 7.15.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Chloe Guillemot



Elastic Public Relations



PR-Team@elastic.co