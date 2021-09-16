Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 – 7, 2021

Featuring Microsoft EVP Cloud + AI, Scott Guthrie; chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés; flight director, and robotic arm system domain lead for the Mars Perseverance mission, Diana Trujillo

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced details of its ElasticON Global virtual conference, a free user event taking place Oct. 5 – 7, 2021.

This year’s ElasticON Global theme, “Solve” celebrates those working to solve the world’s most complex problems every day – from here on Earth, to the cloud, and even to Mars. Conference keynotes and fireside chats will feature inspirational leaders known for using innovative approaches, technology, and teamwork to achieve their goals. Additional breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and interactive training courses will help users learn new skills and share best practices.

Conference highlights include:

Keynote sessions by Elastic founder and CEO, Shay Banon ; and chief product officer, Ashutosh Kulkarni on the power of an open community and ecosystem, plus what innovations are on the horizon over the next year for the unified Elastic Search Platform.

; and on the power of an open community and ecosystem, plus what innovations are on the horizon over the next year for the unified Elastic Search Platform. A fireside chat with Microsoft EVP, Cloud + AI, Scott Guthrie, and Shay Banon focused on the companies’ joint commitment to cloud innovation and how they are helping organizations remove barriers to technology adoption and deliver greater value to customers.

focused on the companies’ joint commitment to cloud innovation and how they are helping organizations remove barriers to technology adoption and deliver greater value to customers. A fireside chat with chef, culinary innovator, and founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés, who will speak about his mission to use the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies around the world during times of crisis and beyond.

who will speak about his mission to use the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies around the world during times of crisis and beyond. A fireside chat with Diana Trujillo, flight director, and robotic arm system domain lead for the Mars Perseverance mission , who will speak about the hard work, dedication, and passion it took to realize her dream of becoming an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

, who will speak about the hard work, dedication, and passion it took to realize her dream of becoming an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Access to more than 100 technical sessions offering key learnings and insights from Elastic customers, partners, and experts, including Adobe , General Motors , IBM , Microsoft , SAP , Twitter , and others.

, , , , , , and others. A virtual exhibit hall where attendees can chat live with fellow participants, access exclusive promotions, and meet with ElasticON Global sponsors including presenting sponsor, Microsoft Azure, along with ClearQuery, Google Cloud, Novetta, Pure Storage, SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH, Swimlane, and Teleport.

The Elastic Excellence Awards program, which recognizes philanthropic, innovative, and transformative projects and the people behind them. This year awards will be given in eight categories including: Cause Award Enterprise Search Business Transformation Award Observability Business Transformation Award Security Business Transformation Award Solve with Search Award Innovation Award Public Sector Award Certified Professional of the Year

Opportunity for attendees to develop new skills through technical workshops and live, instructor-led training courses to help prepare them for certification exams. Participants can access discounted pricing for three Elastic courses: Elastic Observability Engineer, Elasticsearch Engineer, and Data Analysis with Kibana.

Building on past philanthropic efforts, the company will make a donation on behalf of every person participating in ElasticON Global to World Central Kitchen and Girlstart. Additional donation opportunities will be made available to attendees during the event.

Supporting Quote

“ElasticON Global is designed to enable shared learning across our diverse community of solvers – people who help solve the world’s most complex problems every day,” said Sally Jenkins, chief marketing officer, Elastic . “I’m excited to bring our users, customers, and partners together to build new skills and establish the connections needed to take their organization’s enterprise search, observability, and security capabilities to a whole new level.”

. “I’m excited to bring our users, customers, and partners together to build new skills and establish the connections needed to take their organization’s enterprise search, observability, and security capabilities to a whole new level.” “Over the past year, we have focused on optimizing search experiences for our users,” said Ash Kulkarni, chief product officer. “Whether for developers, site reliability engineers, SOC analysts, or threat hunters, creating a consistent way to onboard data for any use case in a single, unified search platform has been the driving force behind our continuous innovation. We are excited to share what is next with ElasticON Global attendees to help them extract more value from their data.”

ElasticON Global 2021 Registration

To register to attend ElasticON Global 2021 for free and receive a General Pass visit: https://events.elastic.co/elasticon/global/register.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

