Elastic And Optimyze Join Forces to Deliver Continuous Profiling of Infrastructure, Applications and Services

Unifying the Pillars of Observability—Metrics, Logs and Traces—with Continuous Profiling Capabilities to Deliver Actionable Insights to Customers

Providing frictionless whole-system continuous profiling to eliminate blind spots and reduce MTTD and MTTR

Delivering visibility into cloud native environments and dependencies with low performance overhead

native environments and dependencies with low performance overhead Accelerating Elastic’s vision to enable customers to both observe and protect their data on one unified platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Optimyze, an “always on” continuous profiling platform for infrastructure, applications and services, to accelerate the company’s vision for unified, actionable observability and enhance the ability for customers to detect and find root cause faster in complex distributed environments.

With deep expertise in large-scale distributed systems, Optimyze provides a simpler way to get insights into the entire IT ecosystem and eliminate blind spots with Prodfiler. Leveraging eBPF technology, Optimyze delivers innovative, whole-system continuous profiling of systems and code with low performance overhead.

Together with the recent acquisitions of Cmd and build.security, Optimyze will expand Elastic’s vision to enable customers to both observe and protect their data on one unified platform, the Elastic Search Platform. Elastic intends to integrate the Optimyze and Cmd innovations as well as the Open Policy Agent (OPA) capabilities from build.security into the Elastic Agent to deliver a simple deployment process and a unified approach to data collection for observability and security.

Optimyze provides frictionless continuous profiling, while the Elastic Search Platform delivers analytics and machine learning capabilities with the ability to correlate and contextualize profiling data with metrics, logs, and traces. The ability to unify the three pillars of observability—metrics, logs and traces—with emerging continuous profiling capabilities delivers actionable insights to customers, leading to improvements in service quality and performance while reducing MTTD (mean-time-to-detect) and MTTR (mean-time-to-resolution).

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, read the blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“ We are excited to join forces with Elastic,” said Thomas Dullien, CEO and co-founder, Optimyze . “ Continuous profiling across systems, applications, and services with zero instrumentation, no code changes, and little performance overhead is by itself a game changer. The value increases exponentially when this data can be easily combined and cross-referenced with metrics, traces, logs, and other operational data. We look forward to being part of the Elastic team and making this vision a reality.”

. “ Continuous profiling across systems, applications, and services with zero instrumentation, no code changes, and little performance overhead is by itself a game changer. The value increases exponentially when this data can be easily combined and cross-referenced with metrics, traces, logs, and other operational data. We look forward to being part of the Elastic team and making this vision a reality.” “ Elastic continues to make major advances in our cloud-native observability capabilities by investing in innovative teams that have built differentiated capabilities leveraging open technologies like eBPF,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. “ With deep expertise in large-scale distributed systems, Optimyze overcomes the limitations of traditional profiling techniques to provide whole-system continuous profiling of systems and code, improving developer productivity, accelerating innovation, and delivering rich customer experiences. We look forward to joining forces with Optimyze to accelerate our vision for unified, actionable observability.”

Timing and Approvals:

The acquisition is expected to close during Elastic’s fiscal second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Optimyze:

Optimyze was founded on the thesis that software efficiency is making a big comeback: With the slowing of Moore’s Law and the shift to SaaS and the Cloud, computational efficiency becomes highly relevant for gross margins; with the increased attention on CO2 and energy efficiency, Optimyze’s goal is to help companies deliver better services more cheaply and efficiently. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Optimyze’s software allows unprecedented visibility into “ which line of code is consuming how much CPU” across fleets of thousands of machines. Learn more at https://optimyze.cloud

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include but are not limited to statements about future features and functionality. The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Contacts

Jennifer Malleo



PR-Team@elastic.co