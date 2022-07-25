Elastacloud appoints First Chief People Officer & new Chief Operating Officer

Elastacloud appoints Louise Douglas as CPO & Alia Alguire as COO

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastacloud Ltd, a cloud consultancy announced two new appointments to their team, effective immediately.

Louise Douglas has become the company’s first Chief People Officer; whose expertise will drive Elastacloud’s HR capabilities and culture. Followed by Alia Alguire as the new Chief Commercial Officer; her expertise will scale Elastacloud’s global growth and operations.

Louise Douglas, MA, FCIPD, MCIPR is an HR executive with over 26 years of experience in directorial positions, including being a former CEO and COO in UK corporations. She joined Elastacloud in 2019 as HR and OD lead: her proven track record in leading organisations with her highly valued people skills and HR leadership has been instrumental in building Elastacloud’s HR function. Her move to Chief People Officer will further lead Elastacloud’s global talent, workforce enablement, culture, diversity, and inclusion.

“ I’m thrilled to be leading the People function for Elastacloud as its first CPO. We’ve grown tremendously over the past couple of years and I’m excited to be giving direction to our employee experience across the globe. We want to invest in people’s learning and development and in their progression, and to introduce new structures and approaches whilst retaining the ethos that makes Elastacloud a great place to work.”

Alia Alguire, is a seasoned lawyer and business executive with over 12 years of diverse experience, with a focus on technology in rapid-growth environments. Alia brings her skills in developing relationships, process development and establishing scalable operating platforms with governance. As the new Chief Operating Officer, she will lead the company’s operations, to implement an operating model that supports Elastacloud’s global growth. In addition, she will act as General Counsel for Elastacloud to support Elastacloud’s strategic legal requirements.

”I am excited to be part of the Elastacloud team. Elastacloud is positioned at the forefront of the cloud and technology space. I am confident that my skills and experience will help the team achieve its vision during this period of rapid growth.”

About Elastacloud

Elastacloud, is a cloud architecture, data science, & IoT specialist. As Microsoft Gold Partners our passion is to deliver true intelligence to businesses data. Learn more about us and careers at Elastacloud.com

Contacts

PR & Marketing



Gebriel De Costa



marketing@elastacloud.com