Elara Caring Honored as 2023 Innovator of the Year by McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards

Home health leader also earned Silver in the Home Care Building Bridges category.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elara Caring, the full-scale, multi-state home health provider of clinical and personalized services across the patient continuum, has been honored with two 2023 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards. Its ElaraConnect platform, which serves as “central command” with regard to how Elara delivers care, received Gold in the Home Care Innovator of the Year category, while ElaraCare, its app and two-way communications channel, garnered Silver in the Home Care Building Bridges category.





“This recognition is especially meaningful because Elara prides itself on fostering a culture of innovation, in which everyone is empowered to share forward-thinking, creative ideas,” said Scott Powers, CEO and Chairman of Elara. “Our openness to new ways of thinking is fundamental to transforming how care is delivered at Elara and throughout home health, pioneering new value-based models that improve outcomes for both patients and payers alike.”

The long-running Excellence in Technology Awards program is a joint production of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, McKnight’s Senior Living and McKnight’s Home Care, which honors providers that convey how technology has improved care and operations in their organizations. The competition included three divisions: Skilled Nursing, Senior Living and Home Care. Each division was divided into four categories.

Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. Winners were celebrated Sept. 20 at a virtual event and Oct. 2 at a live event in Denver. The awards were held in conjunction with tech-themed educational webinars at the McKnight’s Tech Summit.

“Each year, we are excited to see, recognize and share examples of how technology is being used in big and small ways to improve the lives of older adults and those who care for them,” said McKnight’s Editorial Director John O’Connor.

To see the full list of winners, and for more information about the program, visit www.mcknightstechawards.com.

About Elara Caring

Elara Caring is one of the nation’s leading providers of home-based care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 17 states in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest, it serves more than 60,000 patients and their families across 200 locations. The Elara Caring mission is to deliver exceptional, personalized health care services wherever patients call home. The company accomplishes this by hiring compassionate people who believe in taking care of its patients, clients, care providers and each other. It also offers critical support through the Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, which provides physical, emotional, spiritual and/or social assistance to terminally ill individuals and their families. For more information, visit elara.com.

Contacts

Sharon Horowitz



The LAKPR Group



shorowitz@lakpr.com

202-559-9171