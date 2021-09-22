EIZO Releases 6U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned GPGPU Processing Card with Dual NVIDIA Turing RTX GPUs for Sensor and Data-driven Missions

EIZO’s Condor XR1 6U VPX Series offers up to 18.98 TFLOP floating-point 32 performance, has dedicated H.265 HEVC encode/decode engines, and supports Rugged AI at the Edge.

This product can be used in data-intensive digital signal processing applications such as SIG-INT, EW, and SAR.

The Condor XR1 is designed with thermally efficient heat sink technology and can be configured to OpenVPX VITA-65 standards or SOSA-aligned slot profiles.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a provider of ruggedized graphics and video products, has introduced the Condor XR1 6U VPX Series – an OpenVPX 6U form factor high-performance computer (HPC) and GPGPU processing card based on the NVIDIA® Turing™ architecture using either the NVIDIA RTX5000™ or NVIDIA RTX3000™ platforms.

The Condor XR1 offers High-Performance Embedded Computing Systems (HPEC) with a solution that delivers multi-card performance, resulting in reduced system SWaP and increased compute capabilities. When utilizing the RTX5000 (TU104) GPU, the card offers up to 6150 CUDA cores, 768 Tensor cores, 96 RT cores, and provides up to 18.98 TFLOP floating-point 32 performance with CUDA™ and OpenCL™ support.

With two NVIDIA RTX GPU variants available, the Condor XR1 provides compute flexibility for systems that are power or thermal-sensitive, and allows for future program upgrades. The Condor XR1 supports up to eight DisplayPort++ video outputs and has dedicated H.264/H.265 (HEVC) encoding/decoding engines.

Selwyn L. Henriques, president and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions, said: “The Condor XR1 6U VPX series provides data-driven mission systems with a (6U single-slot) dual-GPU-based computing solution that meets the ever-evolving needs of ISR applications.

“There is a big demand for enhanced processing capabilities in HPEC applications, as more and more sensors need to be processed at even faster rates. The challenge is designing a product that checks all boxes. The Condor XR1 does just that – low-latency GPGPU processing including AI, flexible support for external high-speed I/O, and customizations to support many different design integrations utilizing the OpenVPX standard.”

Each GPU can be individually configured to route to various endpoint configurations, as each PCI-e switch also enables mating IO modules to communicate to the CPU or directly to the GPUs themselves via NVIDIA RDMA.

The NVIDIA RTX platform has increased performance in AI and deep learning, and double the parallel processing capabilities from the previous generation. This solution is ideal for sensor-intensive applications such as unmanned systems, airborne radar, Signal Intelligence (SIG-INT), Electronic Warfare (EW), Digital Signal Processing (DSP).

This product is available in conduction cooled or air-cooled formats and supports PCI Express Gen 3.0 (16, 8 or 4 lane). This card is tested to MIL-STD-810 standards and is offered in both OpenVPX VITA 65 or SOSA-aligned configurations.

For more information about the Condor XR1 6U VPX Series or any other product from EIZO Rugged Solutions, please visit www.eizorugged.com, email condor@eizo.com or call +1 (407) 262-7100.

Media photo:



https://www.eizorugged.com/eizo-assets/2021/09/Condor-XR1-S-6U-VPX-768×507.png

-ends-

About EIZO Rugged Solutions

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. has been developing graphics and video solutions for military, air traffic control, and other embedded applications for over 30 years. The ISO9001:2015 certified company offers a range of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products targeted at video capture, processing, display, compression, streaming, GPGPU, Artificial Intelligence (AI), video format conversion and data archival. The company designs and manufactures its core MIL-STD-810 graphics and video products in the USA, serving customers in defense, security, ISR, aerospace, avionics, transportation, maritime, and industrial markets. Its rugged monitors offer the high quality, reliability, and long-term availability needed to meet the stringent requirements of defense and other niche markets.

EIZO, the EIZO logo, and Condor are trademarks or registered trademarks of EIZO Corporation. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, CUDA, NVIDIA Quadro RTX, and NVIDIA Turing are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company names, product names, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Media contact:

Carlie Sutherland



EIZO Rugged Solutions



Phone: +1 (407) 262-7100



Email: carlie.sutherland@eizo.com