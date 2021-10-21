Eight Sleep Partners with 2021 CrossFit Games Winner Justin Medeiros to Champion Sleep Fitness

Fittest Man on Earth Spreads Importance of Sleep Fitness to the Crossfit Community

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eight Sleep, the world’s first sleep fitness company, today announced that Justin Medeiros, 2021 CrossFit Games Champion, has officially signed with the sleep technology pioneer as an athlete ambassador. In the partnership Medeiros will serve as brand ambassador of Eight Sleep and will help spread awareness around the importance of sleep to maximize athletic potential. Eighth Sleep continues to support Medeiros while training for the Rogue Invitationals as well as other Crossfit competitions both physically at the gym and through recovery at home, to ensure he will compete at optimal potential.





“Having Eight Sleep as a part of my training arsenal was a huge component in winning the CrossFit Games this year. The amount of time that I spent inside the gym is equal to the time I spent outside the gym making my recovery even more important,” said Justin Medeiros, 2021 CrossFit Games Champion. “What’s unique about the Eight Sleep technology is that it regulates bed temperature to optimize sleep fitness. This has improved my sleep significantly so I’m ready to perform in the gym every day.”

“Eight Sleep has spearheaded sleep as a new category of fitness and athletes like Justin Medeiros are a perfect example of how impactful sleep fitness is for achieving optimal performance. Eight Sleep is proud to be working with the world’s fittest man to drive a global movement to prioritize sleep fitness for everyone,” said Matteo Francheschetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Eight Sleep.

Medeiros joins more than 100 pro athletes that rely on the Eight Sleep Pod technology to power their recovery, including current and former Olympians Matthew Dellavedova (2020 Bronze Medalist, Basketball), Daryl Homer (2020, and 2016 Silver Medalist, Fencing), Jane Campbell (2020 Bronze Medalist, Soccer), Apolo Ohno (Two-Time Gold Medalist, Speed Skating) and Daniel Sturridge (English Soccer Player). Following an amazing podium finish in his 2020 Games debut, the former wrestler and football player relocated to Washington to workout daily with his coach and make huge leaps in his workouts, training and sleep routines. Now, Medeiros is one of the brightest young stars in CrossFit and the current reigning champion after an impressive run in the 2021 CrossFit Games.

Eight Sleep recently announced an exclusive collaboration to become the Official Sleep Fitness Partner of Barry’s and provide the global fitness brand’s active community sleep education and access to Eight Sleep technology. Earlier this year, the company also launched SleepOS, the world’s first operating system for sleep optimization. SleepOS acts as the brains of Eight Sleep and uses data to personalize and adjust the Pod towards each user’s unique sleep fitness goals. These features receive software updates regularly, continuously improving the experience of Eight Sleep products.

About Eight Sleep:

Eight Sleep is the world’s first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies of 2018” and recognized two years in a row by TIME’s Best Inventions of the Year. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com.

